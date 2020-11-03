Costco's wine advent calendar is back, and it has 24 bottles from around the globe

giftologyaz/Instagram Costco’s wine advent calendar is back.

Shoppers like Instagram user @giftologyaz have already spotted Costco’s wine advent calendar in stores.

The calendar retails for $US99.99 and contains 24 wine bottles that are 375 milliliters each, or about 12 ounces.

Discount grocery chain Aldi is also selling boozy advent calendars this year that contain wine, beer, or hard seltzer.

This holiday season, wholesale retailer Costco has brought back its wine advent calendar.

Recently spotted by Instagram user @giftologyaz at their local Costco in Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix, Arizona, the advent calendar contains 24 half bottles of wine that are 375 milliliters each, or about 12 ounces.

It’s unclear which other Costco locations are currently selling these calendar, but it’s likely shoppers may see them roll out in other stores soon.

At this location, the calendar is retailing for $US99.99, which comes to a little over $US4 per bottle.

The wines in the calendar represent an array of grape varieties and growing regions, from Merlot to Zinfandel and Argentina to France

giftologyaz/Instagram There are 24 wines in the calendar.

The company behind the advent calendar, Flying Blue Imports also has a website where customers can learn more about what they’re drinking. Each day has a corresponding link that leads you to detailed information about the wine in the box.

Vieux Ciseaux, a 2019 wine from Southern France kicks things off as the day-one wine, with aromas of dark plum, red currant, and sage.

The final wine, Brilliant Brut, is an Italian sparkling wine made with Glera grapes featuring flavours of green apple, honeydew, and cream.

â€‹Costco isn’t the only retailer selling boozy advent calendars this year

Aldi Aldi’s wine advent calendar is back for another year.

Costco isn’t the only retailer to offer boozy advent calendars for the 2020 holiday season.

Aldi’s advent-calendar lineup includes boxes with beer, wine, and hard seltzer, plus non-alcoholic options like chocolate and cheese.

