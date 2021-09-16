Costco’s wine advent calendar from 2020. giftologyaz/Instagram

Costco’s online blog, Costco Connection, announced the calendar is back for 2021.

The calendar typically retails for $US99.99 ($AU136) and has 24 wine bottles that are 375 milliliters each.

Discount grocery chain Aldi is also selling boozy advent calendars this year that contain wine.

This holiday season, wholesale retailer Costco is bringing back its wine advent calendar.

Costco’s online blog, Costco Connection, confirmed the beloved calendar will be back for 2021. The advent calendar contains 24 half bottles of wine that are 375 milliliters each, or about 12 ounces (340.19g).

It’s unconfirmed what the calendar will retail for this year, but in 2020 it cost $US99.99 ($AU136), which comes to a little over $US4 ($AU5) per bottle.

The wines in the calendar represented an array of grape varieties and growing regions, from Merlot to Zinfandel and Bulgaria to France

A photo of the 2020 wine calendar. giftologyaz/Instagram

The company behind the advent calendar, Flying Blue Imports also has a website where customers can learn more about what they’re drinking. Each day has a corresponding link that leads you to detailed information about the wine in the box.

A Strut King Chardonnay from Italy kicks things off as the day-one wine, with aromas of orchard fruit and melon.

The final wine, Brilliant Brut, is an Italian sparkling wine featuring notes of white flowers, white peaches, pineapple, and toasted nuts.

According to Costco Connection, the calendars will hit warehouses as early as this month.

​Costco isn’t the only retailer selling boozy advent calendars this year

‘s wine advent calendar is back for another year. Aldi

Aldi has already confirmed it’s bringing back a bunch of favorites from its 2020 advent-calendar lineup, like the beer advent calendar and wine one.