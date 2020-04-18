Costco, Walmart, and Target are barred from selling items like clothing and toys in some parts of the US. Here's what's considered 'nonessential' and where.

AP

Vermont has barred the sale of arts and crafts products, jewellery, clothing, toys, and more in store that remain open.

A Michigan order requires stores larger than 50,000 square feet to close areas dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centres, plant nurseries, or paint.

Some state and local governments are requiring stores including Costco, Walmart, and Target to close some aisles and stop selling “nonessential” items like books, clothing, and toys.

We compiled a list of which areas are banning these items, and which products are considered “nonessential.”

Vermont

Vermont has banned the sale of “nonessential” goods including arts and crafts, beauty products, carpet and flooring, clothing, consumer electronics, entertainment (books, music, movies), furniture, home and garden items, jewellery, paint, photo services, sports equipment, and toys.

These rules specifically apply to big-box retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, and Target.

These stores must also restrict access to non-essential goods by either closing aisles, shutting portions of the store, or removing items from the sales floor.

Nonessential items must be sold online for delivery or curbside pickup, according to a press release from Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Showrooms and garden sections of large home improvement centres must also be closed.

Michigan

A Michigan order requires stores larger than 50,000 square feet to close areas dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centres, plant nurseries, or paint.

The order suggests that stores close these sections by “placing signs in aisles, posting prominent signs, removing goods from shelves,” or using other means.

These stores were also required to stop the advertising or promotion of goods by April 13 that are not “groceries, medical supplies, or items that are necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and basic operation of residences,” the order stated.

Howard County, Indiana

The Board of Commissioners in Howard County, Indiana issued an order in March banning the sale of nonessential goods in stores that remain open including: jewellery; furniture; home and lawn decor; toys and games; carpet, rugs, and flooring; non-emergency appliances; craft and art supplies; paint; entertainment electronics; and music, books, and magazines.

Summit County, Colorado

Stores in Summit County like Walmart and Target are only selling essential items, like groceries and pharmaceuticals. You can order other items online for curb-side pickup, which helps to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Read the @COPublicRadio: https://t.co/shoH1xvLW8 pic.twitter.com/FS58enL5Er — Summit County, CO (@SummitCountyGov) April 8, 2020

Officials in Summit County, Colorado, ordered stores to “cordon off and not allow sales of items other than pharmaceuticals, groceries including essential goods and services such as cleaning products, pet fod and supplies, or hardware.”

