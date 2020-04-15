Angry shoppers slam new rules preventing Walmart, Target, and Costco stores from selling 'nonessential' items such as toys and clothing in certain parts of the US

Mary Hanbury
AP/John MinchilloIn Vermont, shoppers are unable to buy toys at their local big-box store.
  • Governments in parts of the US have barred big-box stores and grocery chains from selling nonessential items to reduce foot traffic and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Vermont and Michigan are among the places that have enforced such rules.
  • While some shoppers have celebrated the new restrictions, differing opinions about what is essential versus nonessential are creating confusion and irritation for others.
  Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

It’s no longer possible to shop the entirety of your local big-box store in some parts of the US.

Local governments are increasingly saying that stores such as Costco, Walmart, and Target that have been allowed to stay open during lockdowns because they sell essential items such as groceries shouldn’t be allowed to sell nonessential items during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rationale is that it prevents shoppers from spending unnecessary time browsing the store – and thereby limiting their risk of exposure to the coronavirus – and makes it fairer to other stores that sell mostly nonessential items and have been forced to close.

Vermont and Michigan are among the governments that have rolled out new regulations preventing big-box stores from selling nonessential items.

Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development has directed these retailers to “cease in-person sales” of products including “arts and crafts, beauty, carpet and flooring, clothing, consumer electronics, entertainment (books, music, movies), furniture, home and garden, jewellery, paint, photo services, sports equipment, toys and the like.”

In Michigan, big-box stores over 50,000 square feet are required to rope off carpet and flooring, furniture, and paint departments, along with garden centres and plant nurseries.

While some shoppers have welcomed these new restrictions, others have criticised local governments and the stores themselves for not allowing them to shop freely. And varying opinions about what is essential versus nonessential are creating confusion.

In one recent example reported by Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson, a Walmart in Big Rapids, Michigan, last week roped off an area of its store that included baby products, preventing one shopper from buying an infant car seat. These products were not listed as nonessential items in the governor’s latest executive order.

A Walmart representative later clarified to Business Insider that customers in Michigan could buy infant products and indicated that these items should not have been roped off.

“We are reiterating this direction with store management to ensure consistent service to our customers across our Michigan stores,” the representative said.

