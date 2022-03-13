Search

I compared Costco grocery prices to Walmart and Aldi, and the results weren’t as clear as I expected

Mary Meisenzahl

Costco vs Aldi vs Walmart
  • I compared Costco prices to other leading grocery stores.
  • Costco isn’t always the best deal, despite its budget reputation.
  • Some dairy and cuts of meat were cheaper, but others could be found at Walmart for a lower price.
Costco is a big-box store that sells bulk groceries at discount prices.
Costco.
Costco. Mohammad Khursheed/REUTERS
Shoppers must purchase a Costco membership, which range from $60 to $120 a year, to access the store’s deals.
Costco card
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, grocery shoppers are trying to find the best deals.
Walmart grocery pickup
eople talk outside a Wal-Mart Pickup-Grocery test store in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
I compared prices per unit at Costco to other grocery stores in Rochester, New York to figure out which products are really a good deal.
A Costco truck makes a delivery to a Costco store in Carlsbad, California.
A Costco truck makes a delivery to a Costco store in Carlsbad, California. Mike Blake/Reuters
Pineapples are relatively pricey at Costco at $2.49, compared to $1.99 at Aldi and $2.14 at Walmart.
Costco grocery price comparison
Bananas are a good deal though, at just 43 cents per pound.
Costco grocery price comparison
I was surprised to find that a gallon of whole milk at Costco was actually more expensive than at Aldi, Walmart, and even Trader Joe’s, at $3.50.
Costco grocery price comparison
Costco eggs are definitely a good deal, though.
Costco grocery tour
They come in 24 packs, but the price per dozen comes out to $1.74, lower than Walmart, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s
Costco grocery tour
Costco sells almond milk in bulk, 12 quarts at at a time. The price per quart is just 99 cents, far less expensive than Walmart or Trader Joe’s almond milk.
Costco grocery tour
Costco meat isn’t always necessarily the best deal.
Costco meat section
Chicken thighs are $2.29 per pound at the big-box store, more than the $1.99 price tag at Trader Joe’s and $1.79 at Aldi.
Costco grocery price comparison
At $2.99 per pound, chicken breasts are priced comparably to Trader Joe’s, but over 50 cents more than at Walmart and Aldi.
Costco grocery price comparison
Drumsticks are just 99 cents per pound, lower than at all competing scores, and ground turkey was also cheaper at Costco.
Costco grocery price comparison
Costco also sells giant, 50-pound (23kg) bags of flour and sugar.
Costco grocery price comparison
While the large bags might be convenient for bakers, the price per ounce on both staples works out to just about the same as smaller bags from Walmart and Aldi.
Costco grocery price comparison
There’s no question that there are good deals at Costco.
Costco worker red meat beef
A Costco worker arranges meat in a display at a Costco Warehouse store March, 2, 2006 in Richmond, California. Costco Wholesale Corporation, the nation’s largest warehouse club operator, reported an 11 percent increase in quarterly sales, beating second quarter estimates. Justin Sullivan/Getty
But, it’s not safe to assume that you’re paying the best price just because you’re a Costco member.
Rochester Costco photo tour
The only way to know for sure is performing a price comparison in your area.
Rochester Costco photo tour
At least in my Rochester location, Costco is inconsistent across categories. It’s the best place to buy almond milk, eggs, some produce, and certain cuts of meat.
Rochester Costco photo tour
It’s not such a good deal for diary milk, most produce, or other cuts of meat.
Costco tour Rochester NY
Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].

