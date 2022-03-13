I compared Costco grocery prices to Walmart and Aldi, and the results weren’t as clear as I expected

Costco is a big-box store that sells bulk groceries at discount prices. Costco. Mohammad Khursheed/REUTERS

Shoppers must purchase a Costco membership, which range from $60 to $120 a year, to access the store’s deals.

With inflation reaching a 40-year high, grocery shoppers are trying to find the best deals. eople talk outside a Wal-Mart Pickup-Grocery test store in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

I compared prices per unit at Costco to other grocery stores in Rochester, New York to figure out which products are really a good deal. A Costco truck makes a delivery to a Costco store in Carlsbad, California. Mike Blake/Reuters

Pineapples are relatively pricey at Costco at $2.49, compared to $1.99 at Aldi and $2.14 at Walmart.

Bananas are a good deal though, at just 43 cents per pound.

I was surprised to find that a gallon of whole milk at Costco was actually more expensive than at Aldi, Walmart, and even Trader Joe’s, at $3.50.

Costco eggs are definitely a good deal, though.

They come in 24 packs, but the price per dozen comes out to $1.74, lower than Walmart, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s

Costco sells almond milk in bulk, 12 quarts at at a time. The price per quart is just 99 cents, far less expensive than Walmart or Trader Joe’s almond milk.

Costco meat isn’t always necessarily the best deal.

Chicken thighs are $2.29 per pound at the big-box store, more than the $1.99 price tag at Trader Joe’s and $1.79 at Aldi.

At $2.99 per pound, chicken breasts are priced comparably to Trader Joe’s, but over 50 cents more than at Walmart and Aldi.

Drumsticks are just 99 cents per pound, lower than at all competing scores, and ground turkey was also cheaper at Costco.

Costco also sells giant, 50-pound (23kg) bags of flour and sugar.

While the large bags might be convenient for bakers, the price per ounce on both staples works out to just about the same as smaller bags from Walmart and Aldi.

There’s no question that there are good deals at Costco. A Costco worker arranges meat in a display at a Costco Warehouse store March, 2, 2006 in Richmond, California. Costco Wholesale Corporation, the nation’s largest warehouse club operator, reported an 11 percent increase in quarterly sales, beating second quarter estimates. Justin Sullivan/Getty

But, it’s not safe to assume that you’re paying the best price just because you’re a Costco member.

The only way to know for sure is performing a price comparison in your area.

At least in my Rochester location, Costco is inconsistent across categories. It’s the best place to buy almond milk, eggs, some produce, and certain cuts of meat.