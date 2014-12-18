Costco Versus Amazon: We Figured Out Who Has Cheaper Prices Online

I do most of my shopping online. So I compared Costco’s online prices to Amazon’s. It turns out you can buy many products from Costco online without a Costco membership.

There are some drawbacks. Costco has very few food and household items available online. And many items I looked at were only available in very large sizes and one required that you order a minimum of two. Amazon had every product I searched for and the exact size I found on Costco. Amazon certainly beats in selection. In fact, you can’t buy Costco’s Kirkland brand olive oil on Costco’s website but it was available on Amazon.

The prices reflected in the video are from the day I compared the prices. The product availability and prices may have changed.

Produced by Sara Silverstein

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

