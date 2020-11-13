Costco is changing its mask policy, banning people with medical conditions from entering stores without a mask or face shield

Costco is updating its mask policy to require all shoppers – even those with medical conditions – to cover their faces in stores.

If someone has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, Costco’s new policy requires them to wear a face shield.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Costco CEO Craig Jelinek wrote in a letter to shoppers on Tuesday.

The company updated its face mask policy this week, stating: “Entry to Costco will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield.” The updated policy goes into effect on November 16.

Costco began requiring people to wear face coverings in May, but made an exception for people with medical conditions. Now, the company’s policy states that people “who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield.”

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Costco CEO Craig Jelinek wrote in a letter to shoppers on Tuesday.



Children under the age of two are exempt from the policy. However, all other shoppers will be barred from entering unless they have a mask or shield that covers their mouth and nose at all times.

The new policy comes as COVID cases surge across the US. This week, the US surpassed 10 million total cases, with weekly per cent positivity rate reaching 9%. Experts say that the nation will see more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, especially if governments do not reintroduce restrictions.

Anti-maskers have frequently used medical conditions as an excuse not to wear face coverings in stores, restaurants, and other public places. However, earlier this year, doctors told Business Insider that even people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should cover their mouths and noses in public.

