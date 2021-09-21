Costco warns shoppers that their toilet paper orders could be delayed, a report says

Costco reintroduced purchase limits on some products in late August, which it said would be ‘temporary.’ Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images

Costco is warning shoppers of potential delays to their toilet-paper orders, Fox Business reported.

Some shoppers have said their local Costco is out of toilet paper.

High demand, labor shortages, and shipping delays are causing supply-chain chaos.

Costco is warning some of its shoppers that toilet paper orders may be delayed, according to a report by Fox Business.

“Due to increased volumes, you may see a slight delay in the processing of this order,” Costco’s customer service team said in a confirmation email for a toilet paper order, which was seen by Fox Business.

Costco said in the email that it was “working to fulfill everything as quickly as possible” and that the customer would receive an email with tracking information after their order had shipped, per Fox Business.

Some customers said on Twitter that they couldn’t find toilet paper at Costco stores, or that their store had restricted how many packs they could buy.

Costco did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment outside of business hours.

Costco reintroduced purchase limits on some products in late August, which it said would be “temporary.” It didn’t specify which products had purchase limits.

Costco shoppers began warning of toilet paper shortages in August and some customers said they may stockpile the item.

Retailers and manufacturers have been scrambling to meet demand amid supply-chain chaos.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Procter and Gamble, the US’ largest toilet-paper maker, was speeding up its production lines and running factories non-stop to meet soaring demand.

Other paper products have been hard to come by too. A coffee shop said it was struggling to stock paper cups, while publishers have warned that they may struggle to print and supply books.

Multiple factors are causing supply chain problems in the US and beyond, which are hitting products from freezers and computer chips to chicken wings and Coca-Cola. These include high demand, labor shortages at factories and farms, shipping delays, and a lack of truckers.