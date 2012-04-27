Better Make Room For Your Mortgage In That Costco Shopping Cart

Photo: AP Images

Add mortgages to the list of things you can buy at Costco.The store will launch a new mortgage lending program in partnership with First Choice Bank, reports CNNMoney’s Les Christie.



The program was in beta for the past year, having issued more than 10,000 mortgages to Costco members.

The deal only seems to be available to Costco members, who can sign on to the site, plug in their info, and receive offers from several lenders.

The club also plans to add auto loans and student loans to its offerings, Christie reports.

