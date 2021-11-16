Costco is my go-to place to shop for Thanksgiving. Here are 15 of my favorite things to buy.

- I’m a home cook and Costco superfan who runs the recipe blog Costco Kitchen.
- I’ve relied on Costco to satisfy all of my Thanksgiving dinner needs for nearly a decade.
- Costco offers everything from vegetable appetizers and turkeys to pumpkin pie and even decor.
The vegetables come in a plastic platter which eliminates the need to wash additional dishes.
Simply peel off the plastic cover and set it out for your guests to enjoy.
A charcuterie board is a great way to ensure no one gets too hungry or full before the main course.
Costco even has flights that include an assortment of soft and hard cheeses.
All of the accompaniments needed to customize your board are readily available, including nuts, crackers, dried and fresh fruit, olives, etc. You can also stop by the liquor section on your way out to pick up wine pairings.
You can serve it with store-bought crackers or pick up a freshly-made baguette from the Costco bakery.
Thinly slice the bread, then coat it with olive oil, salt, and pepper and put it in the oven for a few minutes until it’s lightly golden on both sides.
Once both the brie and baguette slices are baked, arrange them on a large plate and let your guests feast.
If you shop at Costco a day or two before Thanksgiving, there’s a chance they may sell out of your preferred size.
The turkeys may range from as little as 10 pounds (5kg) and up to 22 pounds or higher.
Depending on the variety, they may be priced as low as $US0.99 ($AU1) per pound. You can also find organic turkeys at around $US2.99 ($AU4) per pound — but prices and selection may vary based on your location.
If you’re not cooking a whole turkey this year, you can find precooked oven-browned turkey breast for only $US3.99 ($AU5) per pound. This is a great option for those who prefer white meat over dark. The turkey remains moist and juicy after getting warmed up in the oven.
It’s also a great choice if you are serving ham, steak, or seafood as the main course but would like to offer a traditional turkey option.
Depending on the location and time of year, you may also find cold-water lobster tails priced at around $US31.99 ($AU43) per pound.
They can be poached in butter and served on their own or paired with steak for a classy Thanksgiving surf and turf.
Costco offers an assortment, such as sweet potatoes, creamed potatoes, or yellow potatoes.
You can make plenty of your favorite version of mashed potatoes for your guests to have seconds and take home as leftovers. I like to make a garlic mash or mashed sweet potatoes.
Once cooked, you can sauté the green beans in garlic, butter, and lemon and top them with Kirkland Parmigiano-Reggiano or add them to a baking dish to make a casserole.
This topping can provide a satisfying crunch and texture that will elevate your casseroles, salads, or even meat dishes.
The sprouts come with a tray of bacon and cranberries that are already seasoned and cooked.
These sides are also great for those who lack oven space as they can be easily heated up in the microwave, toaster oven, or air fryer.
If you have leftovers, you can wrap and freeze them for another time.
The freshly-baked pumpkin pie is quite a popular item around Thanksgiving so I highly recommend getting to Costco early before it sells out.
If you decide to make the topper yourself, you can also find heavy whipping cream in Costco’s refrigerator section.
You’ll find a beautiful bouquet of fresh-cut flowers for $US15 ($AU20) which is significantly less than what you would pay at a local flower shop or online.
Costco also has floral arrangements in decorative vases to add to your Thanksgiving tablescape for as low as $US19.99 ($AU27).
Costco offers a selection of elegant plastic plates and tableware that, at first glance, appears close to porcelain and silver.
The Reflections cutlery comes with 160 pieces of heavyweight plastic silverware for $US10.59 ($AU14). The Kirkland Elegant plastic plates are priced at $US9.99 ($AU14) for 50 small and large dishes.
Glad’s meal-prep pack comes with 25 containers for $US7.99 ($AU11). Each container holds about 38 ounces (1,077.28g) of food and is recyclable.