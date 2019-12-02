Shopping at Costco can look completely different depending on the country — here are all the main differences

Joey Hadden
Andy.LIU/Shutterstock/Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockThe left image shows a Costco shopper in Taiwan while the right image shows a Costco customer in the UK.

A Costco in Los Angeles has everything Costco is known for having.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesA Costco in Los Angeles, California.

Including vast isles filled with food and drink items.

Dave JohnsonThe inside of a Costco in Los Angeles, California.

All the technology you could ever need.

Dave JohnsonThe tech section at a Costco in Los Angeles, California.

A wide selection of clothing.

Dave JohnsonThe clothing section at a Costco in Los Angeles, California.

And things you never knew you needed in bulk, like 72 Eggo Homestyle waffles.

Dave JohnsonEggos in the frozen section at a Costco in Los Angeles, California.

There’s also a “small batch” of Kentucky straight bourbon.

Dave JohnsonA lot of whiskey for sale at a Costco in Los Angeles, California.

And some things you never knew you needed at all, like this electric fireplace.

Dave JohnsonAn electric fireplace for sale in a Costco in Los Angeles, California.

Most of the world’s Costco warehouses are in the US and Canada. But in Canada, Costco is the only warehouse club store.

Zoran Karapancev/ShutterstockA Costco entrance in Toronto, Canada.

That means that in Canada, Costco doesn’t have to compete with other stores like Sam’s Club or BJ’s Wholesale.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockCostco bakery section in Hamilton, Canada.

So Costco does really well in Canada.

dennzin/ShutterstockThe food court at a Costco in Toronto, Canada.

In fact, it’s the second-largest retailer in all of Canada after Walmart.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockThe tech section in a Costco in Hamilton, Canada.

While Costco warehouses around the world have many local vendors supplying their products, Costco Canada’s selection may be more like Costco warehouses in the US than any other country.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockCostco bakery section in Hamilton, Canada.

And this is because Costco Canada gets some of its vendors from the US.

dennizn/ShutterstockA tire section in Costco, Toronto.

“If we notice in the US something’s doing extremely well, and it makes sense with what we know our member wants today, we’ll call that vendor and say, ‘Want to come up in Canada and meet with us?'” a senior food VP at Costco told Canadian Grocer.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockThe clothing section in a Costco in Hamilton, Canada.

Across the pond, Costco has 28 locations in the UK, one of which is in Manchester, England.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockThe Costco in Manchester, England.

Costco works a bit different in the UK. Aside from plenty of UK brands, one other trait sets UK Costco warehouses apart.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockCustomers inside the Costco in Manchester, England.

In the UK, Costco memberships are cheaper, but they’re not for everyone.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockThe bakery section at the Costco in Manchester, England.

In order to get a membership at Costco in the UK, you have to have one of only a few different occupations.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockCustomers inside the Costco in Manchester, England.

The different occupations range from finance to public service, and they can all be found on Costco’s website.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockCustomers inside the Costco in Manchester, England.

This is because, in the UK, Costco keeps a “low profile,” and only wants customers with “steadier jobs,” according to the Guardian. And the result is a lower membership fee.

Alastair Wallace/ShutterstockThe clothing section in Costco in Manchester, England.

Across the globe, Costco has 26 stores in Japan.

Ed Snowman/ShutterstockA Costco in Chiba, Japan.

In Japan’s Costco stores, you’ll see both English and Japanese languages on products and throughout the store.

Ed Snowman/ShutterstockThe tech section at a Costco in Chiba, Japan.

While sections like tech are pretty similar to other Costco stores …

Ed Snowman/ShutterstockThe tech section at a Costco in Chiba, Japan.

… the significant differences come in the seafood section, as you might’ve guessed, where this crab was on sale for almost $US200.

Facebook/Michael Gozzard19,900 Japanese yen is almost $US200 in the US.

There’s even seafood incorporated into their prepared foods, like this pizza, which has shrimp and squid on it.

Facebook/Michael GozzardA pizza in a Japanese Costco has shellfish on it.

Costco in Japan is also known for its meat section, which includes beef bulgogi, a product that isn’t sold in Costco warehouses in the US.

AP Photo/Itsuo InouyeThe meat section at a Costco in Japan.

Also, in Japan, Costco warehouses are open 364 days a year — every day except January 1, unlike US locations, which close for major holidays.

Ed Snowman/ShutterstockA Costco parking lot in Chiba, Japan.

Just southwest of Japan, Costco in China has a really interesting situation.

Cabagin/ShutterstockShopping bags at Costco Shanghai.

In all of China, there is only one Costco.

Google MapsThere is one Costco in Shanghai, China.

And it just opened in the summer of 2019.

Aly Song/ReutersThe Costco in Shanghai, China.

Opening day at Costco Shanghai was extremely crowded and chaotic.

Aly Song/ReutersA crowded opening day at the Costco in Shanghai, China.

In fact, the sheer volume of members at Costco Shanghai’s opening day broke records.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty ImagesA crowded opening day at the Costco in Shanghai, China.

So much so that the warehouse had to close early.

Aly Song/ReutersA crowded opening day at the Costco in Shanghai, China.

In Shanghai, Costco’s customers are drawn to the meat section for its low prices …

Aly Song/ReutersA crowded opening day at the Costco in Shanghai, China.

… especially those rotisserie chickens.

Cabagin/ShutterstockRotisserie chickens in Costco’s Shanghai location on opening day.

After such a crazy opening day, Costco plans to open another store in Shanghai, China.

Aly Song/ReutersA crowded opening day at the Costco in Shanghai, China.

Just southeast of China, Costco has 13 locations in Taiwan. This one is in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Andy.LIU/ShutterstockThe Costco in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

It has an escalator that holds shopping carts …

Andy.LIU/ShutterstockThe main elevator in the Costco in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

… and ads line the walls in light-up boxes.

Andy.LIU/ShutterstockAds on the walls of the Costco in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About two-fifths of the products in Taiwan’s Costco warehouses come from the US.

Andy.LIU/ShutterstockThe frozen section in the Costco in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Some of their locally sourced items include these fresh cakes that come in many flavours.

Andy.LIU/ShutterstockFresh cakes come in all different flavours at Costco in Taiwan.

Far south of Taiwan, Australia has 11 Costco locations.

Carrigan English/Business InsiderA Costco on a cloudy day in Sydney, Australia.

All Costco warehouses locally source vendors, and Australia’s Costco warehouses are no different.

Carrigan English/Business InsiderThe clothing section at a Costco in Sydney, Australia.

In fact, most of the produce in Australia’s Costco warehouses is locally grown.

Carrigan English/Business InsiderThe produce section at a Costco in Sydney, Australia.

And Costco sells Australian Angus beef, which also supports the local farming industry.

Carrigan English/Business InsiderThe meat section at a Costco in Sydney, Australia.

This particular Australian Costco has a shockingly huge home section, according to Business Insider.

Carrigan English/Business InsiderThe home section at a Costco in Sydney, Australia.

Like in the other countries, Australia’s Costco warehouses look like Costco warehouses in the US, but some key differences are worth noting if you’re a travelling Costco member.

Carrigan English/Business InsiderA Costco in Sydney, Australia.

