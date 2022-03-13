We’re having loyal Costco shoppers share their grocery lists with us. Here are their favorite things to buy there.

Different people have different Costco shopping lists. Lizzy Briskin; Olivia Yi; Gemma Acheampong; Shutterstock; Marianne Ayala/Insider

Insider has had 18 Costco shoppers share the items they frequently buy from the popular chain.

Certain staple ingredients — like vanilla extract, rice, and coffee — are worth buying bulk.

You can find especially good deals on name-brand classics, like Dave’s Killer Bread.

People across the country have signed up for a Costco membership to take advantage of the wholesale chain’s discounts and bulk buys.

But from nutritionists to chefs to athletes, everyone has a unique shopping list.

Insider has had 18 dedicated shoppers share what they snag on their Costco runs — here’s what they said:

Abigail Abesamis Demarest has shopped at Costco for over 10 years and likes to buy certain ingredients in bulk

She uses these frozen-berry blends in her smoothies

Frozen berries make smoothies refreshingly cold. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Using frozen berries instead of ice makes smoothies cold and refreshing without watering them down.

This 4-pound (2kg) bag of fruit costs $9.99 and comes with raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Demarest will often pair it with almond butter, almond milk, chia seeds, and cacao powder for a morning drink.

Buying salmon in bulk can be cheaper in the long run

Salmon fillets freeze well. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Costco sells huge slabs of Atlantic salmon for $9.99 a pound.

Demarest will often pair baked fillets with brown rice and veggies, like spinach or broccoli.

This large piece can be divided into several servings, and you can freeze leftover fillets to make them last longer.

These prepackaged Starbucks frappuccinos are an easy, on-the-go coffee option

These Starbucks frappuccinos are a great price at Costco. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

These Starbucks frappuccinos are tasty, and buying them in bulk makes each bottle come out to just $1.27.

Demarest will often wait to snag these until there’s a manufacturer’s coupon to make them even cheaper.

Solo shopper Alicia Diaz lives in New York with 2 roommates but finds ways to make her Costco membership worth it

This 5-pack of Crest 3D White toothpaste can last Diaz and her roommates months

Each tubes comes out to about $2. Alicia Diaz

This package of Crest 3D White toothpaste costs $10 for five tubes.

Although one person can finish a normal tube of toothpaste — which can cost upward of $3 — in just a couple of months, this bulk pack comes out to $2 a tube and can last for six to eight months, even when sharing.

Diaz said that since she shares a bathroom, it’s more cost-effective to buy this toiletry in bulk.

These Kirkland Signature leggings are one of Diaz’s favorite buys

These leggings come in multiple colors. Alicia Diaz

These comfy leggings come in several colors and cost $17.

Diaz bought these leggings on a whim and was blown away, picking up three more the next time.

As a Lululemon fan, she said this cheaper Costco alternative is comparable to the name brand.

These individually portioned packets of Yakisoba make for an easy dinner

These Yakisoba packets are ready after just minutes in the microwave. Alicia Diaz for Insider

Frozen and portioned meals are great Costco buys for solo shoppers since they have a much longer shelf life.

Each box of Yakisoba costs $12.90 and contains six packets of noodles mixed with sauce and an array of stir-fry vegetables.

Diaz will often finish cooking the noodles in a pan with chicken.

Lisa Tanner feeds her family of 12 by buying items in bulk at the wholesale chain

These packages of Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn kernels make for a cheap and delicious snack

Popcorn is a customizable snack. Lisa Tanner

This 8-pound (4kg) jug of kernels costs $11.49 and will last Tanner about a month.

She’ll usually prepare two large batches multiple times a week as a ready snack for her 10 kids, popping the kernels with oil in a pan over medium heat.

You can eat as is or add your choice of toppings, like butter and salt.

Rice is a versatile and inexpensive side dish

You can make rice in the Instant Pot. Lisa Tanner

Tanner snags this Thai Hom Mali jasmine rice and often prepares it in the Instant Pot to serve alongside meals like hamburger bowls, fried rice, and casserole.

This 25-pound (11kg) bag costs $21.99.

Kirkland’s sliced ham is a great deal and can work in a number of meals

Each pack of sliced ham costs under $10 at Costco. Lisa Tanner

Although ham works great in sandwiches, Tanner will also add this ingredient to dishes like fried rice, quesadillas, scrambled eggs, and baked potatoes.

Each two-pack of uncured, extra-lean ham costs $9.79.

Tara Zeller drives 4 hours and spends $500 Canadian — or about $413 US — on each trip

This FoodSaver has saved Zeller hundreds of dollars and makes her big hauls worth it

The FoodSaver helps preserve frozen foods. Tara Zeller

An appliance that vacuum seals food in plastic, the FoodSaver costs $149.99 at Costco.

Zeller uses it to make sure her frozen food lasts longer and doesn’t get freezer burn, in turn saving her up to hundreds of dollars since she can preserve her bulk buys.

Simply portion the food into your ideal serving, then seal and store it in the freezer for easy future meals.

These packs of souvlaki make for an easy dinner protein

You can cook these souvlaki skewers on the grill. Tara Zeller

Available in chicken or pork, these Greek-style souvlaki skewers cost $16.99 and $14.49, respectively.

Zeller will often grill some of the skewers and pair them with a side salad for dinner, then freeze the rest to whip up at a later date.

This shopper also picks up this large jug of Kirkland’s maple syrup

This large jug of maple syrup can last for a while. Tara Zeller

Costco sells large bottles of pure, organic maple syrup for just $8.99.

The breakfast staple works great on top of pancakes, waffles, and French toast, plus it’ll last for a while.

Majed Kassis runs the popular @CostcoBuys Instagram account, which has over 460,000 followers

Costco sells premade street-taco kits that are easy to assemble

These Costco taco kits serve three to four people. Majed Kassis

These ready-made kits cost $4.99 a pound and come with taco essentials — 12 flour tortillas, chicken, cheese, lime slices, salsa, and cilantro-lime crema.

Each pack can feed about three to four people.

They’re a hit among Kassis’ family and ideal for when you don’t want to cook.

These cinnamon pull-a-parts make for a delicious dessert or breakfast

Costco’s cinnamon buns taste great when warmed. Majed Kassis

Found in Costco’s bakery section, these cinnamon treats are a delicious buy.

Each pack of 12 costs $6.99 and comes topped with tasty cream-cheese icing.

Kassis pops them in the microwave for 20 seconds to warm them up and make them melty.

Just Bare’s breaded chicken-breast chunks are a hit among kids and adults alike

These chicken nuggets came out great in the air fryer. Majed Kassis

Kassis compared these boneless chicken bites to Chick-fil-A’s nuggets.

She said they turn out wonderfully crispy in the air fryer and work well as protein on a salad.

Each 4-pound (2kg) bag costs $13.99.

Nutritionist Candace Nelson buys certain foods in bulk to whip up simple, wholesome dishes

Mandarins are an easy snack and chock-full of vitamin C

Mandarins can last for a while in the fridge. Candace Nelson

Nelson will place a handful of mandarins in the fruit bowl each morning to set out as a snack.

The easy-peel fruit is a great source of vitamin C and can last for several weeks in the fridge.

Kirkland’s mixed-nut butter doesn’t contain any added sugar or salt

Mixed-nut butter is a great source of healthy fats. Candace Nelson

This wholesome mixed-nut butter combines almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds to make a delicious spread that you can add to snacks or meals.

Nuts are a great, wholesome source of fats — a food group that should ideally make up 30% of your daily calories.

Particularly, omega-3 fatty acids found in many nuts and seeds are good for heart health.

Snag a 2-pack of Dave’s Killer Bread at Costco

You can make several meals with Dave’s Killer Bread. Candace Nelson

With both 5 grams of fiber and protein per serving, Dave’s Killer Bread is great for sandwiches and toast.

Nelson will often toast the bread and top it with nut butter and sliced bananas.

Salma Hamze shops at Costco for just her and her mom

This shopper buys this bulk tub of Folgers’ classic roast to make drip coffee

This large package of coffee can last a while. Salma Hamze

This 51-ounce (1,445.82g) tub of ground coffee costs $9.99 and lasts a while.

Hamze uses it to make drip coffee, though it can also be brewed with a machine or French press.

Costco sells large bags of these white-cheddar Hippeas

Each bulk bag of Hippeas costs about $7. Salma Hamze

A bulk-sized bag of Hippeas — organic chickpea puffs — costs just $6.99.

Hamze buys two bags at a time and enjoys this snack as a replacement for potato chips.

Taylor Farms’ salad kits make lunch or dinner easy

The Mediterranean salad kit is a good option. Salma Hamze

These premade salad kits come with everything you need for a tasty serving of veggies, including dressing and toppings.

The Mediterranean salad kit costs $5.99 and is Hamze’s favorite.

Dana Engelbert drives 3 hours — 140 miles (225km) roundtrip — to buy these items in bulk

Kirkland’s organic apple-sauce pouches are a great snack for kids

Each box of Kirkland’s applesauce comes with 24 pouches. Dana Engelbert

Engelbert buys these apple-sauce pouches as a wholesome snack for her kids.

Coming in a large box of 24 pouches, they are organic, gluten-free, and added-sugar-free.

Costco sells packs of hand-pulled rotisserie chicken breast

This pulled chicken breast is great for quick meals. Dana Engelbert

The wholesale chain’s rotisserie chicken is a beloved staple, but Engelbert often picks up this pack of hand-pulled breast instead.

It’s a versatile meat option that you can add to salads, enchiladas, and more.

Combat seasonal stuffiness with these bulk packs of allergy pills and nasal sprays

You can stock up on allergy medication at Costco. Dana Engelbert

You can snag bulk packs of allergy pills and nasal spray from name brands — like Zyrtec and Flonase — at Costco.

Just make sure to check the expiration date and use them in time.

Gemma Acheampong’s a Ghanaian track-and-field Olympian and semi-professional athlete who shops at Costco

This athlete opts for Kirkland’s frozen salmon

Each bag of frozen salmon is 3 pounds (1kg). Gemma Acheampong

Each 3-pound (1kg) bag of Atlantic salmon contains individually wrapped pieces of fish and costs $26.

Acheampong said she used to buy fresh salmon, but realized she would end up freezing most of it and started buying these packs instead.

She’ll often bake a fillet with a marinade and serve it with vegetables for an easy meal.

Grapes are quite affordable at Costco

You can freeze grapes for a quick, refreshing snack. Gemma Acheampong

Costco sells 4-pound (2kg) packages of green and black seedless grapes for about $9 apiece.

Acheampong will often freeze them to enjoy as a crisp, refreshing snack during the summer months.

The grocery chain also sells green tea in bulk

Green tea is rich in antioxidants. Gemma Acheampong

Green tea is naturally caffeinated and rich in antioxidants.

Acheampong may drink between three to four cups of tea every day, so she grabs these bulk packs of 100 bags from Costco.

Each box costs just under $14.

Lizzy Briskin is a trained chef who likes to buy certain staple ingredients in bulk

Pure vanilla extract is a great deal at Costco

Vanilla extract can be a bit pricey. Lizzy Briskin

Pure vanilla extract can be a pricey ingredient, but Costco shoppers can snag a 16-ounce (453.59g) bottle for just $15.99.

You can use vanilla in a variety of baked goods and breakfasts, from cookies and cakes to French toast and pancakes.

Sauerkraut is a great source of probiotics

Sauerkraut can add a tangy kick to sandwiches. Lizzy Briskin

Chock-full of natural probiotics to keep your gut healthy, sauerkraut can make a delicious addition to sandwiches or salads.

Plus the ingredient can last for months sealed in the fridge.

Snag a 50-ounce (1,417.48g) container of sauerkraut for $8.69 — a fraction of what it costs at other grocery stores.

Costco sells large bags of quinoa for a reasonable price

Quinoa is a trendy grain. Lizzy Briskin

A wholesome staple to keep in your kitchen, quinoa is full of plant-based protein and fiber.

Although the trendy grain can be quite pricey at other stores, you can snag a bag that’s over 4 pounds (2kg) for just $9.59 at Costco.

Pair the ingredient with protein and veggies for dinner or use it to bulk up a salad.

Costco shopper Jordan Kuntz lives on the road full-time in a 27-foot (8.23m) RV

Rao’s marinara sauce is a delicious, high-quality option

Rao’s sauce is a good jarred option. Jordan Kuntz

This shopper thinks Rao’s red sauce is worth the higher price tag, and even celebrity chef Ina Garten has given this jarred option her seal of approval.

You can find a great deal at Costco — two 28-ounce (793.79g) jars sell for just $10.79.

Add this sauce to a variety of pasta dishes or meat entrées.

Canned salmon is a great staple that doesn’t need to be refrigerated

Canned salmon is cheaper than the fresh alternative. Jordan Kuntz

Canned salmon is a convenient source of protein that doesn’t need to be refrigerated, so it’s perfect for camping or road trips.

Kuntz drains the ingredient and serves it with mayo, onion, jalapeño, salt, and lemon juice.

A six-pack costs $16.49.

Seeds of Change’s microwavable quinoa-and-brown-rice packs make for an easy side

These pouches of quinoa and rice are ready in 90 seconds. Jordan Kuntz

This microwavable pack of grains is wholesome and ready in just 90 seconds.

Add it as a side with a protein-heavy dinner or use it as the base for a rice bowl.

A pack of six costs $10.79.

Olivia Yi runs the recipe blog Costco Kitchen for over 35,000 Instagram followers

Pesto is a tasty ingredient that you can add to a variety of plates

Pesto is great on pasta. Olivia Yi

Yi wrote that Costco’s pesto — made with Genovese basil and pine nuts — is one of the best store-bought options.

You can sauté veggies and meat in it or add a few spoonfuls to a bowl of pasta.

Plus this ingredient works well both hot and cold.

Kerrygold’s pure Irish butter is a quality staple

Butter is an important ingredient in many dishes. Olivia Yi

Available in both salted and unsalted options, this high-quality butter is worth the higher price tag, according to the shopper.

This rich and creamy butter works well slathered on bread or used in decadent dishes.

You can freeze Parmigiano Reggiano to make it last longer

Parmigiano Reggiano is great on several pasta dishes. Olivia Yi

Kirkland’s Parmigiano Reggiano is aged over 24 months and boasts nutty and salty undertones.

You can add it to pasta dishes or cheese plates then toss the leftover rinds into soup.

To boost the ingredient’s shelf life, Yi cuts the cheese into chunks and freezes what she won’t use right away.

Personal trainer Rachel MacPherson shops for her family of 6 at Costco

POM’s whole-grain tortillas are a versatile carb

POM’s whole-grain tortillas are a great base for several meals. Rachel MacPherson

Costco sells packs of POM’s tortillas, which come with 15 whole-grain shells.

This wholesome ingredient can serve as the base for a number of meals, like wraps, homemade enchiladas, and quesadillas.

Snag top sirloin steak at a reasonable price

Sirloin is a lean cut of steak. Rachel MacPherson

Costco sells high-quality meat for fair prices, like this lean top sirloin.

MacPherson uses it to make steakhouse-style salads and will sometimes enjoy leftovers as a side for scrambled eggs.

Salsa is great to have on hand to add to a variety of dishes

Salsa is a flavorful dip. Rachel MacPherson

Garden Fresh’s salsa sports a lively flavor profile that works with a number of dishes, like omelets, nachos, and baked potatoes.

MacPherson also recommended pairing it with Kirkland’s tortilla chips.

Chelsea Schnyer’s a bartender who shops at the chain for her bar on wheels

Cranberry juice is a popular cocktail ingredient

Vodka cranberries are popular cocktails. Chelsea Schnyer

Schnyer grabs this Ocean Spray cranberry juice from Costco to make cocktails and mocktails, like the Tropical Vodka Cran.

A pack of two 96-ounce (2,721.55g) bottles costs about $8.

This shopper always picks up limes at Costco

Limes are a versatile and fresh ingredient. Chelsea Schnyer

Limes are a common ingredient in many cocktails, from the base of a margarita to the garnish on a Long Island iced tea.

So Schnyer makes sure to grab at least three of these bags each trip.

A bag of 20 medium-sized limes sells for $5.

These infused ice cubes are a fun drink addition

These infused ice cubes are an interesting buy. Chelsea Schnyer

These Herb and Lou’s infused ice cubes are the perfect addition to an old fashioned that won’t water it down.

A box of 12 costs $15.

Solo shopper Savannah J. Frierson aims to spend under $50 on each Costco run

These affordable croissants are massive and tasty

This pack of croissants costs $5. Savannah J. Frierson

Frierson said these croissants may have been the reason she got a Costco membership in the first place.

They’re massive, fluffy, and buttery, making for a great breakfast or sandwich base.

This 12-pack of pastries costs just $5.

Make dinner easy with these stuffed bell peppers

Simply pop these stuffed bell peppers in the oven. Savannah J. Frierson

Costco sells stuffed peppers for $4.29 a pound.

Simply pop these in the oven and serve alongside dinner rolls for an easy weeknight meal.

Kirkland’s thick-sliced bacon sells for a fair price and lasts a while

Kirkland’s thick-sliced bacon comes in two packs. Savannah J. Frierson

At just $13.59, this pack of bacon is separated into two 1 1/2- pound portions, so you can freeze one while you use the other.

Fry up a few strips to serve alongside eggs or add a few pieces to a tasty BLT.

Gabriella Sorrento lost 40 pounds (18kg) with the help of these Costco swaps

Plaintain chips are an easy snack

Barnana’s plantain chips are slightly sweet and salty. Gabriella Sorrento

Sorrento said that instead of cutting out snacks on her weight-loss journey, she found ones that work with her lifestyle, like Barnana’s organic plantain chips.

They’re both salty and crunchy.

For a versatile spread, snag Good Foods’ avocado dip

You can add Good Foods’ avocado mash to a sandwich. Gabriella Sorrento

Packed with healthy fats, this avocado dip is great for snacking or adding to a sandwich.

It pairs well with tortilla chips or veggies for dunking.

Siete’s tortilla chips are grain-free and tasty

Siete’s tortilla chips are made with wholesome ingredients. Gabriella Sorrento

This grain-free swap for normal tortilla chips is made with just cassava flour, avocado oil, coconut flour, chia seeds, and salt.

You can pair it with salsa or guacamole for an easy and delicious snack.

Elizabeth Blasi also lost 40 pounds (18kg) by following the keto diet

Kirkland’s almond flour is a keto staple

Almond flour works great as breading. Elizabeth Blasi

You can grab a 3-pound (1kg) bag of almond flour for $11.59.

Blasi wrote that the ingredient was one of the reasons she was able to “sustain a strict keto diet for an extended period.”

It’s versatile and can be used as a flour substitute in baking or as breading in savory dishes.

Blasi uses coconut oil in a lot of her cooking

You can use coconut oil in cooking or baking. Elizabeth Blasi

The keto diet is chock-full of healthy fats, so coconut oil is a helpful staple to cook with since it has a smoke point of 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

She said she’d use the ingredient to make fat bombs, which both increase your macros and satisfy a sweet tooth.

Canned chicken is versatile and high in protein

Canned chicken is convenient. Elizabeth Blasi

Chicken is a versatile source of protein to keep on hand.

Blasi would use it in homemade pizza crust or in “avocado boats.”

Alana Al-Hatlani is a baker and her boyfriend is a chef — so they snag several foods from the wholesale chain

Prosciutto is available for a good price at Costco

Prosciutto can be quite expensive at other stores. Alana Al-Hatlani

Al-Hatlani said they often use the salty, cured pork as a replacement for bacon in several meals, like pasta or eggs Benedict.

Although prosciutto can be expensive at other stores, shoppers can snag the meat from the chain in two 6-ounce (170.10g) packs for $11.29.

This shopper likes to snack on Theo’s organic double-chocolate cookie bites

These cookie bites are wonderfully crunchy. Alana Al-Hatlani

Perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth, these dark-chocolate-covered cookie-dough bites are crunchy and tasty without being overly sugary.

You can snag a 21-ounce (595.34g) bag for $17.40.

Mama Lil’s spicy pickled peppers are a versatile ingredient and offer a kick of flavor

Mama Lil’s peppers aren’t too spicy. Alana Al-Hatlani

These Hungarian “Goathorn” peppers are soaked in a sweet brine of vinegar, sugar, garlic, maple syrup, fennel seed, and salt.

They’re vinegary but not too salty, making them a great addition to foods like pizza or biscuits.

