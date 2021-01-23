Costco will keep selling MyPillow despite the CEO's doubling down on false claims of election fraud

Martin Rickett – PA Images / Contributor

Costco said that it will honour its contract with My Pillow as other retailers cut off the brand.

The retailer is showcasing My Pillow at “special events” throughout the end of February.

Costco will continue selling My Pillow products despite the CEO’s support of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud that have lead many other retailers to drop the brand.

“We have contractual commitments to MyPillow that we intend to honour, as we seek to do with all of our suppliers, a Costco representative told SFGate on Thursday.

Costco’s continuation of MyPillow sales comes as CEO Mike Lindell continues to push baseless claims that rigged voting machines helped President Joe Biden steal the 2020 race. Lindell also confirmed on Thursday to USA Today that Costco will still sell MyPillow products.

The retailer is also showcasing MyPillow at “special events” through the end of February at select clubs in eight states including Colorado, Montana, Arizona, Nebraska, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

In an interview this week, Lindell told Insider that he is not backing down on claims that “these machines that stole our election.”

MyPillow special events schedule was listed on Costco’s website on Thursday, and MyPillow products are not currently for sale on Costco.com.

A number of people expressed their concern about the event on Costco’s Facebook page on Thursday. Some said they are cancelling their memberships.

Other retailers are still selling MyPillow products, including BJ’s Wholesale Club, Amazon, and Walmart, but others such as Bed, Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, and H-E-B said they will not be selling MyPillow brands anymore.

A Bed, Bath and Beyond spokesperson told Insider that the product line is not selling well. Kohl’s, meanwhile, said it will sell through its current inventory but it will not order additional products due to a decline in customer demand. Affirm, a popular “buy now, pay later” service, has also terminated its relationship with the brand, the company said this week.

Dominion Voting Systems, a frequent target of Lindell and many other conservative’s baseless claims of election fraud, has threatened to sue Lindell, and this week sent a letter warning of “imminent” litigation.”



