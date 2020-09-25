Costco yanks Palmetto Cheese brand from store shelves after owner calls the Black Lives Matter movement a 'terrorist organisation'

REUTERS/Richard Clement

Costco is no longer selling Palmetto Cheese at over 120 locations after cheese company’s owner called Black Lives Matter a “terrorist organisation,” the cheese company’s owner confirmed to The Post & Courier.

Palmetto Cheese owner Brian Henry, the owner, said it’s just part of the retailer’s normal rotation and has since apologised for his actions – but he does not plan on stepping down following the backlash.

However a sign at one Costco location said that, “The * (asterisk) on this sign means that these 2 items are discontinued and will not be re-ordered by Costco. Over 120 Costco’s throughout the US are no longer carrying this item,” according to The Post & Courier.

The company also came under fire earlier this year for its packaging, which featured a Black woman cooking in a kitchen.

Brian Henry, founder and owner of the cheese company, posted a statement on social media, according to USA Today, that read “2 innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man. So why do we stand by and allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis … This BLM and Antifa movement must be treated like the terror organisations they are.”

The social media post was referencing a death in Georgetown County, South Carolina, where a Black man allegedly shot two white residents. Henry is also the mayor of Pawley’s Island, a neighbouring town.

Henry later took the post down.

During a press conference earlier this month, Henry apologised for his words, calling them “hurtful and insensitive.”

“I spent that past 10 days listening and learning. The conversations I’ve had with friends, our staff, the community and faith-based leaders provided me with a deeper understanding of racial inequality and the importance of diversity sensitivity, which is very much needed to heal Pawleys Island, Georgetown and our country,” Henry said.

He also told The Post & Courier that Costco pulling the products have nothing to do with his post, but rather a rotation of products that Costco does throughout the year.

“Costco rotates items in and out during the course of the year. They will occasionally add and drop products as a matter of normal business,” Henry said. “We remain optimistic that Palmetto Cheese will be back on the shelves in the not-too-distant future.

The Post & Courier, however, reported that a sign on Palmetto Cheese products at one Costco location mentioned, “The * (asterisk) on this sign means that these 2 items are discontinued and will not be re-ordered by Costco. Over 120 Costco’s throughout the US are no longer carrying this item.”

This is not the first time Palmetto Cheese has come under fire.Earlier this year, the brand was also called to change its packaging, which featured a Black woman in a kitchen, according to USA Today. This was part of a broader call for brands to change their logos from dated and racist stereotypes of Black people.

Costco declined to comment on the removal of Palmetto Cheese products from its stores, and a spokesperson for the cheese company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

