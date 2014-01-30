5 Ways You Can Save Money At Costco

Costco is a bargain-seekers paradise.

Julie Gunter, senior menu editor at eMeals, shared a few tips for saving even more money the next time you stock up at the bulk grocery chain.

With a little planning, you’ll see a difference in your grocery bill.

1. Make a list ahead of time to avoid impulsive decisions. “It can be tempting to purchase items because they are a great bargain, but having recipes and a meal plan in mind for everything you select is key,” Gunter tells us.

2. Explore the prepared foods section. “Costco’s rotisserie chickens can play a starring role in a variety of dishes, allowing you get a lot of mileage out of one purchase,” Gunter explains. Using an inexpensive rotisserie chicken for tacos, soup, pasta, and other recipes will also be a time-saver.

3. Invest in food storage equipment. “Even if you have a plan as referenced above, buying in bulk almost always leads to leftovers,” Gunter says. “Ensure your purchases don’t spoil by using a vacuum food sealer. Also consider keeping an inexpensive kitchen thermometer in your refrigerator to be sure it’s operating at maximum efficiency.”

4. Use regular grocery stores to supplement. “If you really only need a small quantity of an item on your list, it makes sense to supplement Costco’s bulk value with a single item purchase from a smaller store,” Gunter tells us.

5. Shop the frozen food aisles again and again. There are an abundance of options offering premium quality frozen fish, pasta, pizza, vegetable blends, party platters and one-dish meals,” Gunter explains. “Use half the bag now, and secure the remaining portion for next week’s plan.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.