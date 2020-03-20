Costco is reportedly limiting the number of people allowed to shop in its warehouses at once and limiting purchases of in-demand items

Reuters/Duane Tanouye Costco is reportedly limiting the number of shoppers who can come into stores at a time.

Costco is limiting the number of people allowed inside its warehouses at a time and placing purchase restrictions on certain items, Fox News reported.

The warehouse chain is also increasing sanitizing efforts.

Costco has experienced a major surge in sales in the last month, as shoppers flock to the warehouse store to stock up amid coronavirus fears.

Costco did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

The warehouse chain, which is also reportedly increasing its sanitizing efforts in stores, did not confirm to Fox News how many guests would be allowed in the stores at a time. The purchase limits are reportedly meant to help more members access the in-demand products they need.

“As new information becomes available, management is keeping warehouse staff well informed so they can respond swiftly and appropriately. While the circumstances continue to change and we modify our operations as necessary, we thank you for your patience and cooperation,” read an email from Costco President and CEO Craig Jelinek, which was viewed by Fox News.

Costco has experienced a major surge in sales in the last month, as shoppers flock to the warehouse store to stock up on essential goods like toilet paper and soap amid coronavirus fears. CFO Richard Galanti recently told analysts that the members-only warehouse chain saw an uptick in consumer demand in February.

BuzzFeed reported that after a Costco employee at the company’s Issaquah, Washington, offices died on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus, the corporate office did not officially close and employees were still expected to come into work.

