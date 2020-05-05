Costco is limiting how many meat products shoppers can buy as processing plant closures spur fears of a nationwide meat shortage

Paul Sakuma/AP Images More than 4,900 meat processing plant workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Monday, Costco temporarily limited the number of fresh meat products customers could buy to three items per member.

Growing fears of a meat shortage are sweeping the country as coronavirus outbreaks have forced many meat plants to close. At least 4,900 meat processing workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Costco joins Kroger, Giant Eagle, and other grocery chains in limiting fresh meat purchases.

On Monday, Costco updated its COVID-19 policy on its website to limit the number of fresh meat items shoppers can buy to three per member. The purchasing limit is temporary, but Costco did not specify an end date for it in its updated policy.

Fears of a meat shortage have been heightened by the closures of major meat processing plants due to coronavirus outbreaks. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order dictating that meat processing plants must remain open, but that doesn’t change the fact that it simply may not be feasible for these plants to operate, given the risk.

More than 4,900 meat processing plant workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and at least 20 have died, according to a CDC report released on May 1. The report accounted for a total of approximately 130,000 workers in 19 states, meaning that about 3.7% of meat processing workers in the study tested positive for the virus.

On April 24, employees of major meat processor Smithfield Foods filed a lawsuit alleging unsafe conditions in a processing facility in Milan, Missouri. On April 27, Tyson Foods warned that “millions of pounds of meat will disappear” as the company is forced to close more and more facilities due to outbreaks.

Costco joins Kroger, Giant Eagle, and other grocery chains in limiting the number of meat items customers can buy. McDonald’s also recently started controlling the allocation of meat products to its restaurants, concerned that its iron-clad supply chain might break for the first time.

