Costco Is Spending $35 Million On A Fourth Melbourne Store: Report

US wholesale retailer Costco is pushing ahead with plans to build a fourth Melbourne warehouse on land operated by the Moorabbin Airport Corporation in the city’s south east.

Business Day’s Eli Greenblat reports that documents have been lodged with the airport outlining a $35 million investment that is expected to create 810 direct and indirect new jobs.

If approved, the Moorabbin warehouse will be Costco’s fourth in Melbourne, after stores in Docklands, Ringwood, and a recently approved development in Epping. But the approval process could take some work.

Last year, the Federal Government blocked Moorabbin Airport’s proposal for a $30 million retail development expected to create 650 jobs in the area over council concerns of its impact on the nearby Dingley Village.

Dingley Village Chamber of Commerce chairman Patrick Noone told the Herald Sun last October that Costco’s proposed location on Chifley drive was a bad idea.

Costco Australia posted its second consecutive annual profit last year, and is spending about $110 million to expand in the country.

There’s more on Business Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.