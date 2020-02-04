We visited the most popular Costco in South Korea, and saw how the company has won over shoppers with free samples, fresh octopus, and bulgogi bakes

Kate Taylor/Business Insider Costco has a cult following in South Korea.

Costco’s business in South Korea is booming, where the warehouse giant has 16 locations.

Business Insider recently visited the most popular Costco store in South Korea.

We discovered that the core of Costco remains the same, but the retailer has won over local shoppers with options you can’t find in the US – like fresh whole octopus and bulgogi bakes.

SEOUL, South Korea – Costco is one of the most beloved stores in the US. And, it also has a cult following in South Korea as well.

Costco has 16 locations in South Korea, making it the sixth largest Costco market in the world. And, the discount giant has developed an especially dedicated fanbase in Seoul, Costco Korea regional marketing manager Sunmi Goo told Business Insider.

According to Goo, the warehouse in the Yangjae neighbourhood is the most popular in the country, likely in part due to its location in the affluent Gangnam district. Shoppers swarm to the location. Goo said that recently, during the busy shopping period around Christmas and the Korean New Year, customers were so desperate to get their Costco shopping done that some customers waited up to an hour to enter the massive parking garage and get into the warehouse.

I recently visited the Yangjae warehouse and found a few surprising differences from Costco in the US.

Here is what it is like to visit Costco in South Korea – and why it should come as no surprise the retailer is building a massive fanbase around the world.

Nine of the Costco locations in South Korea are in Seoul or the surrounding area.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

With a massive parking garage and a minimalist warehouse look, the Yangjae location feels pretty similar to an American Costco from the outside.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Inside, I’m greeted with another familiar — and welcome — sight: free samples!

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Like in the US, you need a Costco card to shop at the warehouse. I left my card at home, but luckily got special permission from Costco to take pictures at the warehouse.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Almost as soon as I walk in, some luxe merchandise catches my eye. This diamond necklace costs 8.5 million won, or more than $US7,100.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



Shoppers can buy various luxury brands at the Yangjae Costco, like this $US3,800 handbag.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Venturing deeper into the warehouse, I was surrounded by shelves of products, stacked to the high ceiling — a classic Costco set up.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

From fashion to food, American brands made a strong showing.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

In some sections, I could pretend like I was back in the US.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

However, a closer look revealed a few new best-sellers. Krill oil, for example, is a massive product at the South Korean Costco, with shoppers pulling packages off the shelf in bulk.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Surgical masks were quickly selling out the day I visited, due to fears of the Wuhan coronavirus spreading in South Korea.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Bottled water is always a top item, according to Goo.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Kirkland’s water brand, which is bottled in South Korea, needs to be restocked three times a day and up to five times a day on the weekend.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Kirkland has become beloved brand in Korea as Costco’s reputation has spread, Woo said. Because Costco spends essentially no money on marketing, it relies on word-of-mouth to win over South Korean shoppers.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



Giant stuffed animals are still a Costco staple.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Shoppers can peruse various Apple products.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Or, they can take a break in a massage chair.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Some of the top-selling categories at Costco in South Korea are beauty, pharmacy, and health, especially as shoppers make nutritious New Years resolutions.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Fresh food takes up the entire basement of the Yangjae warehouse. Descending downstairs, I quickly realised just how much American Costcos are missing.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

There were some familiar sights. The rotisserie chicken remains…

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

… and still only costs about $US5.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

It is joined in the hot deli section by options such as pork.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Sales of ready-to-eat food have been growing in South Korea in recent years. Costco has been cashing in with more prepared options, like this bibimbap.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



Shoppers have everything they need to make nak-gop-sae in this package, which includes an aluminium pot along with tripe, seafood, and other ingredients.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Journeying deeper into the groceries, I noticed the seafood selection is especially impressive compared to the US.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

You can buy a full, raw octopus.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Or, fresh sea cucumbers.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Look at these lovely abalone, or sea snails, ready for shucking.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Of course, Costco has plenty of meat beyond seafood.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Sales of fresh food at this warehouse increased 14% in the last year, according to Goo.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Alcohol sales are also swiftly growing.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

And, this isn’t just some Two Buck Chuck.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

This Cabernet Sauvignon costs 399,900 won, or more than $US330.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Then again, it wouldn’t be Costco without some bulk options. This massive soju is used for preserving food, not drinking.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

You should probably stick to the Heineken mini keg if you’re trying to get drunk.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The free sample spree continues in the basement with some tasty beef jerky.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Kirkland brands also keep popping up, including roasted seaweed that is produced in South Korea.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

This candy mix was a hot item as shoppers rushed to Costco to get gifts leading up to the Lunar New Year.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Costco had to limit how many a single person could purchase.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

There is a massive stock of Spam.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Oreos also had a nice showing. (I almost didn’t notice the label had been translated into Korean.)

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Costco’s bakery is always going to be a treat…

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

… As is the food court. However, Costco had a few different items in the Korean food court that you can’t find in the US.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Classics like the hot dog and pizza remain on the menu.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

But, in South Korea you can also order a pork cutlet, bulgogi bake, abalone porridge, and blueberry yogurt smoothie.

Kate Taylor

I tried the bulgogi bake, the porridge, and the smoothie. And, I was blown away by how good everything was.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The bulgogi bake in particular was Costco magic, a cheesy, comforting counterpart to the classic chicken bake. The crisp cheese, the stretchy dough, the rich bulgogi beef — I was obsessed.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I spotted some shoppers making “Costco kimchi,” mixing onion, mustard, and ketchup.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



It was a food court meal just as good — or better — than any I’d had at a Costco in the US. Frankly, I’ll be dreaming of that bulgogi bake for years.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Costco is successful in South Korea for the same reason it has a rabid fanbase in the US — good deals, a massive selection, and a willingness to tweak its offerings to fit local preferences.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Ramsey Monroe, who has visited 226 Costco warehouses in five countries, recently told Business Insider that one of her favourite things about visiting Costcos around the world is finding out what products are unique to that region.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



Visiting Costco in South Korea, I have to agree with Monroe. It was amazing to see how the classic Costco model won over local shoppers with just a few adjustments and adding things like sea snails and bulgogi bakes to its selection. As Costco slowly and steadily continues to grow around the world, locations like the Yangjae warehouse prove why Costco is thriving in 2020.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

