Costco is my go-to place to shop for Christmas. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy.

Costco is a great place to find decor, like wreaths.

Before the holiday festivities begin, you have to set the scene. Costco offers a wide array of holiday decor to keep the inside and outside of your home festive.

Some locations offer Christmas trees (up to 12 feet tall), giant ornaments, carousels, and snowy holiday-village sets that light up and play music. You can also find LED trees, reindeer, and snowman sets to display indoors or on your front lawn.

The 32-inch (81cm) wreaths with dual-color lights are $US39.99 ($AU56).