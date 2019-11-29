Costco extends its Thanksgiving day promotions after its website crashes for several hours, preventing furious customers from shopping the deals

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer ‘I just want to spend my money on your site… why is it so hard?’ one Costco shopper wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Costco US is extending its Thanksgiving day online promotions after its website crashed for several hours on Thursday and customers were unable to shop the deals online and on its app.

These deals will be extended throughout Black Friday while supplies last, it said.

Angry customers flooded Twitter with comments on Thursday, venting their frustration about its website crashing.

Reports of its site issues first surfaced on Twitter early Thursday morning. By mid-morning, the retailer, whose stores were closed in the US over Thanksgiving Day, added a banner to its website warning online shoppers that the site is “experiencing slow response times.”

An updated banner now informs shoppers that the sales have now been extended throughout Black Friday, “while supplies last.”

Costco runs early online promotions from Thanksgiving day, ahead of Black Friday.

It is not yet clear how much these website outages might have cost Costco. A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider.

But it’s clear that a good chunk of people was impacted by the outage, judging by the flurry of complaints that cropped up on Twitter throughout the day:

Note to Costco. Might want to fire all your IT people for letting your site crash today — middle of the road (@Hedge_fund911) November 29, 2019

Costco got 70 off the ipad but I cant sign into the damn site cause of server traffic — Brazy Diamomd (@AirpodPapi) November 29, 2019

#Costco how could you not be ready for Black Friday??? We are paying members – this isn’t the whole world going to your site. If amazon can keep up – you have no excuse! — frontrowme (@JeremyZahora) November 29, 2019

@costco you suck! Site has been down for almost 24 hours! Black Friday sales….. NOT — amy rockower (@AmyRock46) November 29, 2019

@Costco I just want to spend my money on your site… why is it so hard? — Magdalena (@msilvab) November 29, 2019

The Costco website in Canada has also had issues but the retailer has not yet announced whether it will be extending its Thanksgiving deals for another day there too.

