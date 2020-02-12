Costco has announced it will launch members-only online shopping and delivery in Australia

AAP Image/Julian Smith

Costco is launching online shopping and delivery in Australia.

It will only be available to those with a Costco membership, which costs $60 per year.

Costco, a US wholesaler, has 12 stores across Australia.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re one of the types who likes to purchase industrial quantities of toilet cleaner in bulk – but don’t like actually driving anywhere to do so – you’re in luck.

Costco has announced it is bringing online shopping and delivery to Australia, for those who have forked out for a membership and signed up for an online account.

Costco website

“We’re thrilled to share that online shopping is coming to Australia soon,” the wholesaler says on its website. “Just like shopping at the warehouse, this service will be available exclusively to our members.”

Shoppers who have a Costco membership – which costs $60 per year – will be notified when delivery is available in their area.

At present, Costco delivers to business customers within a 20 kilometre radius of its Docklands warehouse in Melbourne.

Costco has 12 stores across Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.