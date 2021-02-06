12 easy dinners you can pick up at Costco for under $15

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider Costco has plenty of meals for under $US15.

Costco has plenty of frozen and refrigerated meals for under $US15 that are easy to prepare.

The chain has ramen bowls, burgers, and frozen pepperoni pizza.

You can also pick up Panera Bread mac and cheese and El Monterey taquitos for under $US10.

Costco offers a wide variety of dinner foods in its fridge and freezer sections, from ramen bowls to cheeseburgers.

The chain’s offerings are perfect for stocking your kitchen so that you always have something that’s ready to eat in just a few minutes.

Read on for some of the best easy dinner foods Costco has to offer



Note:



Prices are based on what I found at my local Costco in Long Island, New York, and they may differ from location to location.

These mini chicken wontons come precooked.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider The wontons contain cilantro.

Pan-fry, boil, or microwave these wontons from frozen and enjoy with soy sauce or your favourite homemade dip. These wontons can be added to broth with noodles and vegetables for an even heartier meal.

Each 3-pound bag contains 38 servings and costs $US9.99.

Warm up with a bowl of shoyu ramen with chicken and vegetables.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider The ramen can be prepared in the microwave.

Each bowl of ramen comes individually packaged for convenience. Simply fill the bowl with water and heat it up in the microwave for a flavour-packed meal in minutes.

The best part? There are no dishes to clean up afterward.

Each box is just under 4 pounds and contains six servings and costs $US14.49.

This heat-and-serve soup is in the refrigerated section, but it can be frozen.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider These can be stored in the fridge or freezer.

Enjoy one container of this creamy chowder now and put the other one in the freezer for a later date. The gluten-free chowder is packed with crab, corn, and potatoes.

Each package contains 4 1/2 servings and costs $US9.59.



This mac and cheese is another refrigerated find that can be frozen.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider Panera Bread is a popular fast-casual chain.

If you (or your little ones) love Panera Bread’s mac and cheese, you can pick it up for cheaper at Costco and save yourself the trip to the cafe.

It comes in four single-serve cups that can be heated over the stove or in the microwave.

Each package contains four servings and costs $US9.99.

These flame-broiled Angus beef cheeseburgers are ready to eat in just four minutes.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider Costco also sells buns.

Each fully cooked burger comes individually wrapped. You’ll just need to supply a bun and fresh veggies for your burger to match the one pictured on the box.

Each 3-pound box contains eight servings and costs $US14.99.

This massive lasagna can be heated up in the microwave.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider This lasagna just needs to be popped in the oven.

Made with 100% USDA Choice Grade ground-beef chuck, vine-ripened tomatoes, whole-milk mozzarella cheese, and whole-milk ricotta cheese, this lasagna can feed a crowd (or provide plenty of leftovers).

Each 6-pound box contains 12 servings and costs $US13.99.



Each Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie contains 17 grams of protein.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider Each box has eight pies.

Boasting tender white meat chicken raised without antibiotics, from-scratch sauce, and a flaky crust, these pot pies are a classic comfort food.

Each 5-pound box contains eight servings and costs $US10.89.

This spanakopita makes a great appetizer or snack.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider Spanakopita is a popular stuffed food.

Pop a tray of spanakopita in the oven or air fryer and enjoy some flaky vegetarian-friendly goodness in less than 20 minutes (under 15 for air fryer users).

Each 3-pound box contains 16 servings and costs $US14.79.

Stock your freezer with some of Costco’s pepperoni pizza.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider The pizza comes in a pack of four.

This four-pack of Kirkland Signature (aka Costco’s in-house brand) thin-crust pepperoni pizza brings the taste of the food-court favourite to your home.

Each box contains 16 servings and costs $US12.99.



This beef pot roast is sold by the pound.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider The pot roast is served in a gravy.

Braised beef is slow-cooked to a fork-tender finish and served in a savoury beef gravy. Pair with veggies and rice for a weekend-worthy roast and enjoy leftovers in sandwiches.

The beef pot roast costs $US5.99 per pound.

These chicken and cheese taquitos are another appetizer or snack option.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider These can be popped in an air fryer for an added crunch.

Grilled chicken with a variety of seasonings and Monterey Jack cheese are rolled up in a flour tortilla for a tasty taquito that has 10 grams of protein per serving.

Each 3-pound box contains 15 servings and costs $US9.99.

These mini egg rolls are filled with chicken and vegetables.

Abigail Abesamis-Demarest/Insider These could also be served as an appetizer.

Deep-fry, bake, or microwave these egg rolls and pair them with your favourite dipping sauce for a tasty snack or appetizer.

Each box is nearly 3 pounds, contains 17 servings, and costs $US9.99.

