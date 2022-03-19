I love shopping at Costco for beauty products and toiletries for just myself. Here are 13 things I always buy.

I pick up razors for the days I actually want to shave.

Though a Costco membership may seem over the top for a single person with no kids, I’ve been a member for two years and I’ve found some great skin-care and beauty products at the store.

One of my go-to picks is these razors. I use them when I feel like shaving, which I don’t do often.

I’ve been using Venus since I was a teenager and these razors have always given me the smoothest shave with the least irritation.

You can pick up a 15-count pack for $24.99.