I love shopping at Costco for beauty products and toiletries for just myself. Here are 13 things I always buy.

- I’m a solo shopper who loves stocking up on beauty products and toiletries at Costco.
- I buy necessities like makeup wipes, cotton rounds, moisturizer, and even conditioner in bulk.
- I’ve found the best deals on some collagen powder and a facial cleansing brush at Costco.
One of my go-to picks is these razors. I use them when I feel like shaving, which I don’t do often.
I’ve been using Venus since I was a teenager and these razors have always given me the smoothest shave with the least irritation.
You can pick up a 15-count pack for $24.99.
My skin is naturally very dry, especially in the winter, so I stock up on Aveeno to keep my skin moisturized throughout the day without adding a scent that competes with my perfume.
You can get a two-pack for $14.89.
I saw this set by Monday and knew I had to try it since it’s formulated specifically for dry hair — which definitely describes mine — and the pink bottles can add a cute pop of color to my shower. Bonus points for the bottles coming with a pump.
This is my first time getting Monday’s $24.99 set, but Nexxus and Shea Moisture are always in stock too.
The fragrance-free formula cleanses well without stripping my skin to the point that it’s completely dry, and buying the 16-pack makes the price about $1 a bar.
You can pick up a 16-pack of this Dove soap for $15.99.
Taking collagen supplements can come with some benefits — and there are some studies that have found evidence to suggest taking them might help skin look younger.
I only buy this collagen at Costco since it’s a much better deal.
At normal retailers, a 20-ounce (566.99g) container can cost about $45, but at Costco, a 24-ounce (680.39g) canister is only about $32.
I pick up a pack of cotton rounds for $12.99.
These come in handy on late nights when I can’t be bothered to drag myself to the bathroom to wash my face.
I also keep packs in my purse, car, and bedside table to use throughout the day.
The Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara is light and natural-looking, so I don’t mind using it every day.
I’m a fan because the formula doesn’t clump, the bristles are perfect for application, and my lashes stay soft throughout the day.
A two-pack of this mascara costs $29.99.
So I was happy to see this more affordable Conair True Glow facial brush during my last shopping trip.
It’s at least $50 cheaper than other cleansing brushes I’ve looked at, so it was definitely worth the splurge.
If my skin has patches that are really dry, I’ll add a little dab during the day as well.
You can buy a two-pack for $46.49.
This Tom’s of Maine natural toothpaste pack comes in a four-pack, which means each tube costs about $2.50.
This package comes with 40 regular and 20 one-hour-express strips.
I want to avoid overusing these whitening strips, so I expect these will last me a very long time.
