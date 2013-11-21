Costco Apologizes For Bibles Labelled As 'Fiction'

Costco has apologized after some Bibles were wrongly labelled as “fiction.”

A pastor tweeted a photo of the mislabeled religious document with the caption “Costco has Bibles for sale under the genre of FICTION Hmmmm…” reports Jason Wells at The Los Angeles Times.

His comment sparked outrage from offended Christians.

Costco was quick to apologise, saying that the Bibles were mislabeled by a distributor.

“However, we take responsibility and should have caught the mistake. We are correcting this with them for future distribution,” Costco said in a statement to Fox News.

