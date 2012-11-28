Costco Becomes The Latest To Drop A Huge Pile Of Cash On Shareholders Because Of The Fiscal Cliff

Photo: greenenvy08

Thanks to the fact that tax rates on dividends are expected to spike in 2013, more and more companies are announcing special one-time big dividends that will pay out this year, and thus be taxed at 2012 rates.The latest is Costco, which announced early this morning…



The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on Costco common stock of $7.00 per share, payable December 18, 2012, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2012. The aggregate amount of payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $3.0 billion.

The special dividend is in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $.275 per share that was declared on October 30, 2012. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid November 30, 2012, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2012.

Richard Galanti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Today’s announcement of a $7.00 special dividend, to be paid before the end of the calendar year, is our latest effort in returning capital to our shareholders while maintaining our conservative capital structure. Our strong balance sheet and favourable access to the credit markets allow us to provide shareholders with this dividend, while also preserving financial and operational flexibility to grow our business globally; allowing for ongoing dividend and share repurchase activities; and enhancing the value of the Costco membership to the more than 67 million Costco cardholders throughout the world.”

(Via Carl Quintanilla and Stephanie Link)

