I shopped at Costco and then visited BJ’s for the first time — I think the latter is a worthy competitor

The business models and membership plans are similar.

But before shelling out the $60 annual membership fee, it’s worthwhile to remember other competitors, such as BJ’s Wholesale Club. Though the franchise isn’t as widespread as Costco, the store has 229 locations across 16 states.

Same as with Costco, customers pay an annual fee to shop at BJ’s. It’s $5 less to become part of the Inner Circle and customers can add on one household member and receive store-brand coupons.

BJ’s customers can also use manufacturer coupons, which Costco doesn’t allow.

Customers can also choose upgraded memberships to earn you rewards, such as BJ’s $110 Perks Rewards plan. This membership gives you 2% cashback in $10 increments, which you can apply directly toward your checkout purchases.

At Costco, customers can choose a $120 Executive Membership, which grants you 2% rewards on qualified purchases but is only awarded three months prior to renewal.