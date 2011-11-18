Jerry Sandusky's Disturbing Interview On Monday Is Causing Even More Victims To Come Forward

Photo: YouTube

The bizarre Bob Costas interview with Jerry Sandusky is prompting even more victims to come forward, according to Sara Ganim at The Patriot-News.Ganim reports that hearing Sandusky claim that he did no wrong was a trigger for several other potential victims to come forward.



Attorney Andy Shubin, who has been working closely with victims and arranging counseling, told the Patriot-News:

“They’re literally processing it right in front of us. They have kept it from their families, mums, brothers and sisters. … The folks we talked to are largely folks in their 20s, who in a lot of cases have never told their story before.”

One of the victims who came forward says their incident with Sandusky dates all the way back to the 1970’s. Some people have decided to go to the police, and others are just trying to heal.

But why wouldn’t they bring their stories to the police? Victims who have talked to Shubin say they are afraid to bring their case to the police because of what Penn State fans may to do them.

“In some cases we’re finding that they are hiding in a fairly remote area, they are afraid of being discovered,” Shubin told The Patriot-News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.