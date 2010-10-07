Watch Out: Commercial Real Estate Prices Dipped In August

This is the new repeat sales index for commercial real estate. Previously I’ve only been using the Moodys/REAL Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI) for commercial real estate.

From CoStar: CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Indices



Click for a larger version:

This graph from CoStar shows the indexes for investment grade, general commercial and a composite index. The investment grade index had been increasing since the beginning of the year, but the overall index is still declining.

It is important to remember that there are very few CRE transactions (compared to residential), and that there is a high percentage of distressed sales.

On the number of transactions:

The CCRSI September report is based on sales data through the end of August. In August, 559 sales pairs were recorded.

…

Distress continues to be a significant factor in the index results. Since 2007, the ratio of distressed sales to overall sales has increased from approximately 1% to approximately 23% currently. Discounts on distressed property sales (REOs and short sales) compared to non-distressed sales are running an average of 40% for multifamily, 20% for office and industrial and 17% for retail property based on 2010 data to date.

This post originally appeared at Calculated Risk.

