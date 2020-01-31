6,000 people are stuck on a cruise ship as a passenger gets tested for the coronavirus. Here's what they're saying on Twitter.

Baris Seckin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Costa Smeralda cruise ship.

Over 6,000 people are stuck on the Costa Smeralda cruise ship as a passenger is tested for the coronavirus in Italy.

Passengers have been sharing their reactions on Twitter.

Some criticised the lack of communication they have received from Costa Crociere, and some have said the mood on the ship is calm.

Over 6,000 passengers are stuck on Costa Crociere‘s Costa Smeralda cruise ship as a passenger is tested for the coronavirus in Civitavecchia, Italy. The cruise began on January 23 and was scheduled to end on Thursday.

“It is our utmost priority to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew,” Costa Crociere told Insider, Business Insider’s sister site.

“As soon as the suspected case was detected, the medical team on board immediately activated all the relevant health procedures to promptly isolate and manage clinical conditions,” the company said.

Passengers have shared their reactions to the situation on Twitter. Some have expressed frustration that they learned about the reason for the ship’s delay from the media rather than Costa, while some have said the mood on the ship is calm, according to Twitter’s translations of their tweets.

“At the moment calm and tranquility. Normal life on board,” one passenger said.

“The situation is delicate of course but leaving passengers in the fog is unacceptable,” another passenger said.

Costa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reactions passengers have shared.

Here’s what passengers are saying. You can translate their tweets by clicking on them, then clicking the “translate tweet” button at the bottom of the tweets.

À bord du #CostaSmeralda, peu d’annonces de @costacroisieres, en attente depuis ce matin 8h30, pour savoir qui, pourquoi, comment… en attendant on a plus d’infos ici qu’à bord. La situation est délicate bien sur mais laisser les passagers dans le brouillard est inacceptable. https://t.co/2RoIXFR8yA — ???????????? ????é???????????? (@Melie_Et_OuiGo) January 30, 2020

De momento calma y tranquilidad. Vida normal a bordo — Maria Cartagena (@MariaCartagen) January 30, 2020

Por lo visto no podemos bajar del barco por 2 posibles casos del coronavirus… pero solo nos han dicho que estan en inspecciones rutinarias. @elmonarac1 #CostaSmeralda @costacruceros — Marshall (@Marshall_bets) January 30, 2020

Estoy en el crucero Costa Smeralda, la gente está muy tranquila en verdad pero hay algunas con personas nerviosas o con ansiedad, no por el coronavirus sino porque no saben cuándo podrán salir.

Hay mucha gente que tiene que salir aquí en Civitaveccia y no pueden… — sagittarius is lit (@sagittariuslit) January 30, 2020

Esta es la normalidad que vivimos a bordo.Nos han informado a las 14 q había alguien enfermo a bordo.Q hasta esta noche no sabremos los resultados.Esa s la única información q ha dado @costacruceros a bordo dl #CostaSmeralda xlomenos estamos tranquilos,xo q falta d comunicación! pic.twitter.com/ZrOj3H33Mw — Marina Guerrero (@Xaideta) January 30, 2020

#CostaSmeralda Ambiance sur le bateau ce matin pendant que attendions. pic.twitter.com/M7tIDEoPbE — Serge Simard (@Serge_Simard) January 30, 2020

