Costa Rica plans to welcome back US travellers in September — but only if they're from these 6 states

Costa Rica plans to reopen to back tourists from six US states in September.

Residents of Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont will be allowed to enter Costa Rica.

Upon arrival, US travellers must present negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to the trip, as well as a valid driver’s licence.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s recommendations in the Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

Costa Rica will soon reopen its doors to American tourists – but only from six states.

Starting September 1, residents of Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont will be permitted to travel to the Central American country, according to an announcement made by Costa Rica’s tourism board on Wednesday.

“In these six states, there has been a very positive evolution of the pandemic and their epidemiological indicators are of high quality,” Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, said in a statement.

In order to enter the country, American travellers will be required to present a valid driver’s licence that shows they’re a resident in one of the approved states.

Tourists entering Costa Rica are also required to complete an online epidemiological health form prior to arrival and present negative results from a COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of arrival.

As of August 19, Costa Rica’s borders have opened to international tourists from the European Union, Europe’s Schengen Zone, the UK, Canada, Uruguay, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China, and New Zealand.

Costa Rica is part of a growing list of destinations slowly welcoming back US tourists

According to the Embassy of Costa Rica, the country’s tourism industry is worth an estimated $US1.7 billion per year.

Costa Rica typically sees more than 1.7 million visitors annually – many of which participate in ecotourism activities, or excursions and experiences centered around conservation of the country’s many protected natural areas, including rainforests,volcanoes, and beaches.

The country is one of several destinations that has started to welcome back international travellers in recent months. Starting in June, travellers from the US were welcomed back to a number of Caribbean vacation spots, including St. Lucia, Jamaica, the US Virgin Islands, St. Barts, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Some countries and islands, like Bermuda and Barbados, are hoping to entice international travellers with new incentives to live and work remotely in a tropical paradise.

Each country and destination has its own health and safety procedures in place, which often include requirements to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test or undergo a period of quarantine upon arrival.

