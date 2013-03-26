Costa Rica Is Officially Protesting Its World Cup Qualifier Against The US Because It Was Snowing

The United States men’s national team beat Costa Rica 1-0 in a ridiculous snowstorm in Denver on Friday night.



It was a huge World Cup qualifying win for the US, but now Costa Rica wants to replay the game.

The Costa Rican Soccer Federation officially filed a protest with FIFA. They argue that the insanely snowy conditions put the “physical integrity” of the players at risk.

Everyone seems to think the protest has zero chance of happening, but the conditions really were borderline unplayable in the second half.

The US scored its goal early, and then just sat back while the Costa Ricans hopelessly tried come back in the mounting snow.

Objectively, they should have stopped the game. But it’s too late for that now:

