Costa Rica has qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1990 after beating Italy 1-0. This was Costa Rica’s second straight upset after beating Uruguay 3-1 in their opening match.

After today’s match, cameras captured this incredible shot of the players celebrating on the field. Pure joy. Pure emotion.

