A resort in Costa Rica has tent suites that come with private porches and panoramic views of the ocean

Kasiiya Papagayo Each suite at Kasiiya Papagayo has an ocean view.

Kasiiya Papagayo is an eco-hotel located in Guanacaste,Costa Rica, a region known for its beaches and biodiversity.

The hotel has seven tented suites that overlook the ocean. Each suite has its own outdoor shower, large tub, king-size bed, and a panoramic view.

Guests can enjoy activities like snorkelling, hiking, kayaking, fishing, and surfing, or relax on one of the hotel’s three beaches or at its wellness spa.

Mehdi Rheljari, the owner of Kasiiya Papagayo, told Insider that the idea of the paradise-like hotel is encapsulated in its name.

“‘Kasiiya’ stands for ‘find your pace’ in Swahili,” he said. “We believe the best way to be at your pace is to be close to nature.”

Kasiiya Papagayo The hotel was designed to blend into the natural environment.

Kasiiya Papagayo, which opened in 2018, was designed to blend into the natural environment. It was constructed using natural materials like wood, and it was built without pouring concrete or cutting down a single tree on the hillside where it’s located.

Rheljari started working on the hotel’s design concept five years ago with a focus on sustainability, and French architecture firm AW² brought the vision to life.

“One of the first things I did was have my architect swim out in the water and have him look back at the hotel,” he said. “I told him when it’s finished I don’t want you to be able to see the hotel.”

Kasiiya Papagayo Guests can enjoy ocean views from private tubs.

Costa Rica’s tourism board recently announced that visitors from some locations in the US would be gradually allowed to enter the country as long as they follow precautions, including presenting a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.

As of September 1, residents of Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, DC, are permitted to visit Costa Rica.

On September 15, residents from three more US states – Colorado, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania – can enter the country.

Kasiiya Papagayo Costa Rica is now open to tourists from some US states.

Each suite at Kasiiya Papagayo can accommodate up to three guests. Prices range from $US990 to $US1,390 a night at the time of writing.

Guests also have the option to rent out the entire hotel, and prices range from $US7,880 to $US10,430 a night, depending on the season.

While the Kasiiya Papagayo hotel is currently closed to visitors, it plans to tentatively welcome guests again starting December 15.

Before making travel plans, follow the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

