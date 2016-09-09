This tiny nation has generated 100% of its power without any oil or gas for the past 2 months

Costa Rica is having another winning streak in its quest to phase out fossil fuels.

According to a report from Grupo ICE, the country’s utilities conglomerate, Costa Rica has been running on 100% renewable energy sources for over two months. The company reports that the last time gas-powered electricity was used was June 16. Of the entire year so far, the country has had 151 total days in which all power has come from renewable resources.

Of the energy the country used over the past two months, 80.27% was from hydroelectricity — which is possible primarily because of the country’s heavy rains and immense river systems. Beyond that, 12.62% from geothermal energy, 7.10% from wind power, and just .01% was from solar power.

Although these numbers are impressive, the country actually had a better track record of sustainable energy in 2015, when 99% of its electricity was generated through renewables. That year, the country’s energy came from 100% renewable sources for an impressive 285 days. (Since 251 days have gone by this year, it will be impossible for Costa Rica to beat that record in 2016).

That said, a vast majority of countries couldn’t dream of pulling off a sustainability streak akin to Costa Rica’s anytime soon — even the ones that have promised to go 100% renewable within the next two decades. So although Costa Rica’s fossil fuel usage may have risen this year, its overall record is quite an achievement.

