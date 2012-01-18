These Pictures Show The Incredible Rescue Effort For Costa Concordia

Photo: Getty / Laura Lezza
Divers are still working hard to find survivors in the Costa Concordia, the Italian cruise ship that ran aground late on Friday.At least 11 bodies have been found, The Telegraph reports, with dozens more still missing, and Navy divers are using explosives to get access to the inside of the ship in a race against time.
Captain Francesco Schettino may now face 15 years in prison for causing the disaster and for his handling of it afterwards.
Dogs from the Nucleo Cinofilo Regionale Toscano dei Vigili del Fuoco (Dog Tuscan Regional nucleus of firefighters) have been brought in.
In another horrifying twist, fears are growing that the disaster could become ecological if the ship's fuel begins to leak.
