These Pictures Show The Incredible Rescue Effort For Costa Concordia

Adam Taylor
Photo: Getty / Laura Lezza

Divers are still working hard to find survivors in the Costa Concordia, the Italian cruise ship that ran aground late on Friday.At least 11 bodies have been found, The Telegraph reports, with dozens more still missing, and Navy divers are using explosives to get access to the inside of the ship in a race against time.

The ship ran aground off the coast of Italy at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday night.

Captain Francesco Schettino may now face 15 years in prison for causing the disaster and for his handling of it afterwards.

Over 4,000 people were on board the ship when it was damaged.

This image, taken by a passenger, shows passengers evacuating the ship.

This amateur footage shows a chaotic scene onboard the ship.

Another video, shot in infra-red, shows passengers escaping from the ship late on Friday.

Crowds gathered on the island of Giglio after the accident.

At least 6 people have been confirmed dead at the time of this writing.

29 people are still missing, and the race is on to find them.

Due to the way the ship is lying, divers are being used to enter the ship to search for survivors.

Dogs from the Nucleo Cinofilo Regionale Toscano dei Vigili del Fuoco (Dog Tuscan Regional nucleus of firefighters) have been brought in.

The Italian navy is leading rescue efforts.

Divers have used explosives to create holes to enter the ship.

Inside the ship is full of debris and furniture.

In another horrifying twist, fears are growing that the disaster could become ecological if the ship's fuel begins to leak.

