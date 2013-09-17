The Shipwrecked Costa Concordia Is Bigger Than The Titanic

Crews in Italy are busy right now trying to flip the shipwrecked Costa Concordia upright, a year and a half after it ran aground and capsized, ending up perched on two underwater mountain peaks.

The salvage process is incredibly expensive and complex, and if it goes awry, there’s no good backup plan.

Why so difficult?

The Costa Concordia is simply enormous. It’s bigger than the Titanic.

To compare the two ill-fated ships, we pulled together stats from old press releases from Fincantierei, which built the cruise liner, as well as sites dedicated to the histories of the famed SS United States and Queen Mary, also worthy of Titanic comparisons.

Here’s how they measure up:

Length

Costa Concordia: 951.4 feet

Titanic: 882.9 feet

Passenger Capacity

Costa Concordia: 3,780

Titanic: 2,440

Number Of Crew Members

Costa Concordia: 1,068

Titanic: 860

Number Of Decks

Costa Concordia: 13

Titanic: 9

Gross Tonnage

Costa Concordia: 112,000 gross tons

Titanic: 46,329 gross tons

The Costa Concordia is bigger than the Titanic in every respect, except in lives lost. 32 people died after the Costa Concordia crashed, while more than 1,500 were killed in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

