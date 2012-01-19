10 Other Horrifying Cruise Ship Disasters

A young woman was casually drinking by the pool on board, when the a waiter presented her with her fourth drink that she did not order, according to her own report on International Cruise Victims' message board.

Her first three drinks were orange and pink, but this one was blue. She insisted she didn't order it, but the waiter persisted that she did and forgot. The woman decided to sip the drink casually, she wrote.

But after a few sips, she was already feeling funny and headed back to her cabin. She then became unsteady, started vomiting and blacked out, she said.

She wrote that she passed out on her bed and was awoken to a telephone call, where a male asked if she needed more towels in her room. Despite her weary state, the woman said 'no,' after being aware her room had already been cleaned.

The woman wrote on InternationalCruiseVictims.org:

'I am a responsible adult, fully aware of when I have had too much to drink. This was not the case here! I believe a date rape drug had been slipped into my last drink.'

Source: InternationalCruiseVictims.org

