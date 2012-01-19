10 Other Horrifying Cruise Ship Disasters

Photo: Getty / Laura Lezza
When the Costa Concordia turned on its side Friday, the horror and destruction brought the dark side of the cruise industry to the forefront.The worst of cruise ship disasters are incidents such as Costa Concordia, the Titanic or the S.S. Eastland, where there are fatalities. But rape, hijacking and deadly illnesses still plague trips today.
On its maiden voyage, the 'unsinkable' Titanic met its end after colliding with an iceberg on the North Atlantic.
The ship plunged two miles to the bottom of the ocean, and killed more than 1,500 people.
The story has inspired novels, movies, and received mass-attention whenever memorabilia is found or survivors die.
Western Electric decided to host its fifth-annual employee picnic on the S.S. Eastland on the Chicago River in July 1915.
Know as 'the speed queen of the Great Lakes,' the ship was one of five excursion vessels that would transport Western Electric employees across Lake Michigan to Michigan City for the picnic.
With more than 2,500 passengers, including crew members, on board, the ship rolled over while still at dock. More than 800 people died in the incident, and 22 entire families perished.
After sailing for more than a day without a single ship insight, suddenly two boats started firing at the Seabourn Spirits cruise liner off the cost of Somalia.
Pirates were attacking the ship.
The 302 passengers were all shuffled into the main ballroom, as the ship's crew attempted to create a wake in the boat's path to deter the pirates. Finally, they used an on-board loud acoustic bang to fool the pirates into thinking those aboard the cruise ship were firing back.
From March to November of 2005 more than 23 pirates hijackings were reported in that area.
The Norwegian Dawn was hit by a 70-foot wave in 2005, causing two injuries and the flooding of 62 cabins
In 2006, on board the Royal Caribbean ship, Mariner of The Seas, a young man named Daniel Dipiero went missing while on a cruise with his friends.
After have gone missing 18-hours prior, his family was alerted to his disappearance. Slowly, the pieces started coming together of what had really happened to Daniel.
Surveillance video arose of him walking alone, and falling over the side of the ship. But has the investigation went deeper, the FBI uncovered that one bar tender on board stopped serving Daniel drinks as he was severely intoxicated, but Daniel and his friends just left that area for another and continued to drink more.
After falling asleep on a lounge chair on the deck around midnight, Daniel woke up around 2:15 a.m. threw up over the railing, and then slid off the ship. The ship admitted to not monitoring its surveillance cameras, therefore never seeing what happened to Daniel while there was time to act.
A young woman was casually drinking by the pool on board, when the a waiter presented her with her fourth drink that she did not order, according to her own report on International Cruise Victims' message board.
Her first three drinks were orange and pink, but this one was blue. She insisted she didn't order it, but the waiter persisted that she did and forgot. The woman decided to sip the drink casually, she wrote.
But after a few sips, she was already feeling funny and headed back to her cabin. She then became unsteady, started vomiting and blacked out, she said.
She wrote that she passed out on her bed and was awoken to a telephone call, where a male asked if she needed more towels in her room. Despite her weary state, the woman said 'no,' after being aware her room had already been cleaned.
The woman wrote on InternationalCruiseVictims.org:
'I am a responsible adult, fully aware of when I have had too much to drink. This was not the case here! I believe a date rape drug had been slipped into my last drink.'
After bacteria was discovered on a Fred Olsen Cruise in 2007, the trip ended early, according to the UK Telegraph.
But days after returning home, passenger Robert Heath felt ill. He was prescribed antibiotics but died in his home days after returning from the cruise.
An inquest later ruled that Fred Olsen Cruises exposed Heath to Legionnaires' disease, and found that the two doctors he saw did not prescribe adequate medication and failed to respond to his worsening condition, the Telegraph wrote.
The cruise line eventually paid out over $100,000 to settle the case.
More than 350 people began to began to vomit, complain of diarrhoea and upset stomachs aboard a Caribbean cruise ship last year. 20-seven of the 850 crew members also complained of symptoms.
There were 1,800 total passengers.
It was unclear what caused the outbreak, though Norovirus is often blamed for the spreading of such symptoms in close quarters.
The Carnival Splendor's engine room caught on fire in November 2010, causing passengers to cope with unflushed toilets, bags of vomit and only Spam to eat
The Splendor left for a seven-day cruise to Mexico, but when the engine room caught fire, the trip was shorten to three days of hell.
Besides the lack of power, the 3,299 passengers didn't have toilets for 13 hours, had only rations of food to eat because the refrigerators were useless and watched Navy helicopters fly in supplies.
The Daily News reported:
Passenger Lenora Chavez told CNN that plumbing was pushed to the limit and vomit bags were strewn about the corridors.
'It smells like a lot of people are throwing up,' she said. 'I can smell that a lot.'
'It was supposed to be this beautiful cruise and it turned into a nightmare,' newlywed passenger Sabrina Klinge texted to her father Paul Patrick. 'Nothing like this was advertised in the brochure.'
After having trouble falling asleep one night aboard the Carnival Freedom, 14-year-old Taylor traveled to an upper deck to write about her dream vacation in her journal.
There, Taylor told ABC News, 30-year-old Carnival cruise line employee from Indonesia, who she recognised from him waiting on her family during meals, raped her in an employee-only room.
Taylor held her secret in for quite some time, but finally reported it after going home and feeling thoughts of suicide. She then knew she had to tell her mother.
Taylor told ABC News:
'At that point, I just really wanted to die,' she said. 'I was angry about that, that had happened to me. We're supposed to be on vacation. We're not supposed to have to worry about somebody trying to murder us or rape us.'
