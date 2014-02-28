Costa Concordia Captain Tours Wrecked Ship As Part Of His Manslaughter Trial

The captain of the wrecked Costa Concordia, on trial for manslaughter and abandoning ship, returned to the scene of his alleged crime today.

In July 2012, the cruise ship that ran aground and capsized off the coast off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people. Captain Francesco Schettino denies the charges, which could put him in prison for 20 years.

Schettino attended a health and safety briefing, then toured the wreck. He was on the scene “as a defendant, not a consultant,” the BBC quoted Judge Giovanni Puliatta as saying.

Here he is on the ship, at center:

He took the tour with his lawyer:

In September, salvage workers successfully flipped the capsized ship upright. This summer, it will be floated to the surface and towed away to be torn up for scrap.

