A Year In The High School Marching Band Costs More Than You Would Think

Photo: atmtxviaFlickr

Glamorous or not, a year in the high-school marching band has a pretty ritzy price tag.Bloomberg’s Rankings Team released a study last week that looks at the cost of spending a year in a typical high school marching band participating in the annual Tournament of Roses. All told, one year of membership — including camps, instruments, clothing, and a host of other needs — comes out to a hefty $7,110.77.



Some highlights from the findings:

To even get started, it’ll cost $1,650 — that includes the membership fee, lessons, and concert fees.

Instrument costs (Bloomberg considered the saxophone) are a noisy $1,372.79 on their own. This factors in maintenance and instrument accessories like reeds and a tuner, making the already high price of a decent instrument even more intimidating.

Band camp, that legendary, much-parodied element of pop culture, runs about $400 for seven days.

And the biggest number in the survey might be the one people are least familiar with. Participation in the massive Tournament of Roses Parade — which takes place in Pasadena prior to the Rose Bowl every year — costs $1,700, factoring in airfare, hotel, meals, and transportation.

The intangibles of becoming deeply involved with something as formative as music weigh this equation a little differently, but it’s always helpful to know the investment parents are looking at for an extracurricular like marching band.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.