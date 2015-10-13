How much you should save to retire in New York City, San Francisco, and 8 other expensive US cities

Shutterstock Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

If you want to retire under the lights of New York City, you’ll need at least $US2.25 million in savings.

That’s according to SmartAsset’s recent report, which determined the average savings needed to retire in the least affordable cities for retirees, assuming a 30-year retirement.

Using data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research, SmartAsset calculated the spending required to maintain the average standard of living for seniors in each particular city. It also took into account annual Social Security income, using the national average of $US17,189.

(Read the full methodology.)

If you’re planning to fully retire in these 10 major cities without having to work part-time, here’s how much it’s estimated you would need in your retirement account in order to live off Social Security and savings alone:

