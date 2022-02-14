The true cost of Spain’s most destructive volcano ever

The eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma left 7,000 people homeless and buried over 1,600 buildings.

Some communities have been buried under up to 50 meters of rock.

The island’s banana industry has been devastated by the lava and months of falling ash.

The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma lasted for 85 days and 8 hours.

In that time, slow-moving lava and almost incessant ashfall left a trail of destruction, burying over 1,600 buildings.

The eruption was declared over on Christmas Day 2021, but the trauma for the thousands of people uprooted by the disaster is only just beginning.

And with so much land covered in cooled rock, the island’s famed banana industry may never entirely recover.