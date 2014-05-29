It Will Cost $US682 A Day To Visit Rio During The World Cup

The world is about to descend on Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, and unsurprisingly, it will cost a lot of money to be there — $US682 a day in Rio, to be precise.

TripAdvisor recently came out with its TripIndex Soccer, which examines how much it will cost travellers to visit Brazil’s 12 host cities — Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Sao Paulo — during the World Cup.

TripAdvisor calculated cost by averaging the price of one ticket to a group round match, a one-night hotel stay, taxi rides to and from the match, dinner and a snack in each city.

The report found that Rio de Janeiro will be the most expensive city, with an average daily cost of $US682 per person. That’s because the hotel rooms cost an average of $US445 per night, 56% more than the other 11 host cities.

Hotel rates in several host cities, including Rio, Salvador, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Manaus, Curitiba, and Natal, have doubled since last year, and costs throughout the country continue to rise.

Cuiaba will be the cheapest city for visitors, though with a daily average cost of $US457 per person, it’s hardly a bargain. Sao Paulo ($477) and Porto Alegre ($485) were the other top affordable cities.

Still, cheering on your team at the World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most, so it’s probably worth it to spend the big bucks.

Here’s the full chart, showing the cost breakdown for the 12 cities:

