DEFLATION LIVES: Cost Of Thanksgiving Dinner Drops 4%

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost to feed 10 people this Turkey Day is down 4%, or $1.70, to $42.91.



From the AFBF:

“…The AFBF survey shopping list includes turkey, bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a relish tray of carrots and celery, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and beverages of coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10.

The cost of a 16-pound turkey, at $18.65 or roughly $1.16 per pound, reflects a decrease of 3 cents per pound, or a total of $.44 per turkey compared to 2008.

Milk, at $2.86 per gallon, dropped $.92 and was the largest contributor to the overall decrease in the cost of the 2009 Thanksgiving dinner…”

