Here's How Much The Skills Shortage Is Costing America's Manufacturers

Sam Ro
Manufacturing skills shortageAccenture

One of the biggest complaints we hear from America’s employers is the inability to find skilled workers.

This is a big problem in an economy that’s trying to grow. Not only does it hinder growth, it also puts a crimp on profit margins.

Accenture and The Manufacturing Institute recently published the findings of a big study the conducted, which included a survey of over 300 manufacturing executives.

Of those surveyed, 39% said they faced a severe shortage of qualified applicants and 60% said it was difficult to hire the skilled people they needed.

Accenture ran the numbers to see what this meant in terms of costs:

Respondents in our survey reported three primary areas of negative impact due to these roles going unfilled. The average company in our survey reported a 12 per cent increase in overtime cost, which, for our median company, would increase overtime costs by $US1 million annually. Our median company also matches the average survey respondent in that they report a 10 per cent increase in downtime and an eight per cent increase in cycle time.

Based on those assumptions, the analysts found that a hypothetical 2,000-employee manufacturer with $US500 million in annual revenue was losing around 11% of operating earnings, or $US4.6 million per year.

11% of earnings is no small amount of money.

Accenture said that over 50% of those surveyed had plans to increase US-based production by at least 5% in the next five years.

Unemployment remains arguably high in the U.S. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that there are jobs available for those with the right skills.

