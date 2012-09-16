The 20 Most Expensive Cities On The Planet

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
In Manila, a couple can buy a new wardrobe for $410. In New York City, it would cost $1,550, more than three times as much.These are the kind of results UBS uncovered in its cost of living report, “A Comparison of Purchasing Power Around the Globe,” which looks at prices in 72 major cities and is released every three years.
The rundown takes into account wage levels around the world, and is based on living expenses such as food, rent, clothing, electronics, and services like haircuts and phone charges.
Monthly cost of food: $460
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,940
Price of monthly services: $770
Average local monthly rent: $1,400
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $497
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,740
Price of monthly services: $690
Average local monthly rent: $1,810
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $487
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,040
Price of monthly services: $710
Average local monthly rent: $1,260
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $504
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,020
Price of monthly services: $680
Average local monthly rent: $950
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $519
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,730
Price of monthly services: $690
Average local monthly rent: $1,360
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $509
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,400
Price of monthly services: $680
Average local monthly rent: $1,640
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $523
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,430
Price of monthly services: $770
Average local monthly rent: $1,670
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $500
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,960
Price of monthly services: $710
Average local monthly rent: $970
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $439
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,730
Price of monthly services: $710
Average local monthly rent: $1,280
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $497
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,810
Price of monthly services: $840
Average local monthly rent: $1,440
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $436
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,280
Price of monthly services: $760
Average local monthly rent: $1,980
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $689
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,470
Price of monthly services: $690
Average local monthly rent: $2,100
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $553
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,000
Price of monthly services: $890
Average local monthly rent: $1,180
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $525
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,400
Price of monthly services: $860
Average local monthly rent: $1,810
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $552
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,550
Price of monthly services: $1,000
Average local monthly rent: $3,350
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $567
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,100
Price of monthly services: $950
Average local monthly rent: $1,100
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $714
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,000
Price of monthly services: $1,080
Average local monthly rent: $1,570
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $927
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $3,100
Price of monthly services: $930
Average local monthly rent: $1,630
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $704
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,290
Price of monthly services: $1,120
Average local monthly rent: $2,550
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Monthly cost of food: $599
Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,290
Price of monthly services: $1,270
Average local monthly rent: $1,970
Source: UBS
- Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
- Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
- Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
- Rent based on prices for normal local households
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.