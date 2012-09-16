The 20 Most Expensive Cities On The Planet

In Manila, a couple can buy a new wardrobe for $410. In New York City, it would cost $1,550, more than three times as much.These are the kind of results UBS uncovered in its cost of living report, “A Comparison of Purchasing Power Around the Globe,” which looks at prices in 72 major cities and is released every three years.

The rundown takes into account wage levels around the world, and is based on living expenses such as food, rent, clothing, electronics, and services like haircuts and phone charges.

#20 Chicago, Illinois

Monthly cost of food: $460

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,940

Price of monthly services: $770

Average local monthly rent: $1,400

  • Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items
  • Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)
  • Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges
  • Rent based on prices for normal local households

#19 Rome, Italy

Monthly cost of food: $497

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,740

Price of monthly services: $690

Average local monthly rent: $1,810

#18 Milan, Italy

Monthly cost of food: $487

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,040

Price of monthly services: $710

Average local monthly rent: $1,260

#17 Vienna, Austria

Monthly cost of food: $504

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,020

Price of monthly services: $680

Average local monthly rent: $950

#16 Montreal, Canada

Monthly cost of food: $519

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,730

Price of monthly services: $690

Average local monthly rent: $1,360

#15 Sydney, Australia

Monthly cost of food: $509

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,400

Price of monthly services: $680

Average local monthly rent: $1,640

#14 Paris, France

Monthly cost of food: $523

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,430

Price of monthly services: $770

Average local monthly rent: $1,670

#13 Munich, Germany

Monthly cost of food: $500

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,960

Price of monthly services: $710

Average local monthly rent: $970

#12 Frankfurt, Germany

Monthly cost of food: $439

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,730

Price of monthly services: $710

Average local monthly rent: $1,280

#11 Helsinki, Finland

Monthly cost of food: $497

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,810

Price of monthly services: $840

Average local monthly rent: $1,440

#10 London, England

Monthly cost of food: $436

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,280

Price of monthly services: $760

Average local monthly rent: $1,980

#9 Caracas, Venezuela

Monthly cost of food: $689

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,470

Price of monthly services: $690

Average local monthly rent: $2,100

#8 Stockholm, Sweden

Monthly cost of food: $553

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,000

Price of monthly services: $890

Average local monthly rent: $1,180

#7 Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Monthly cost of food: $525

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,400

Price of monthly services: $860

Average local monthly rent: $1,810

#6 New York, New York

Monthly cost of food: $552

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,550

Price of monthly services: $1,000

Average local monthly rent: $3,350

#5 Copenhagen, Denmark

Monthly cost of food: $567

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,100

Price of monthly services: $950

Average local monthly rent: $1,100

#4 Geneva, Switzerland

Monthly cost of food: $714

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,000

Price of monthly services: $1,080

Average local monthly rent: $1,570

#3 Tokyo, Japan

Monthly cost of food: $927

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $3,100

Price of monthly services: $930

Average local monthly rent: $1,630

#2 Zurich, Switzerland

Monthly cost of food: $704

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,290

Price of monthly services: $1,120

Average local monthly rent: $2,550

#1 Oslo, Norway

Monthly cost of food: $599

Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,290

Price of monthly services: $1,270

Average local monthly rent: $1,970

But what about in the United States?

