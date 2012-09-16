The 20 Most Expensive Cities On The Planet

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

In Manila, a couple can buy a new wardrobe for $410. In New York City, it would cost $1,550, more than three times as much.These are the kind of results UBS uncovered in its cost of living report, “A Comparison of Purchasing Power Around the Globe,” which looks at prices in 72 major cities and is released every three years.



The rundown takes into account wage levels around the world, and is based on living expenses such as food, rent, clothing, electronics, and services like haircuts and phone charges.

#20 Chicago, Illinois Monthly cost of food: $460 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,940 Price of monthly services: $770 Average local monthly rent: $1,400 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

Wardrobe costs are based on items from large department stores (Women's wardrobe includes 2-piece suit, blazer/jacket/dress, pantyhose, outdoor shoes; Men's wardrobe includes suit, blazer/jacket, shirt, jeans, socks, outdoor shoes)

Services costs are based on a basket of 27 services, including domestic help, visits to hairdressers and restaurants, and TV, phone and internet charges

Rent based on prices for normal local households #19 Rome, Italy Monthly cost of food: $497 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,740 Price of monthly services: $690 Average local monthly rent: $1,810 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#18 Milan, Italy Monthly cost of food: $487 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,040 Price of monthly services: $710 Average local monthly rent: $1,260 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#17 Vienna, Austria Monthly cost of food: $504 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,020 Price of monthly services: $680 Average local monthly rent: $950 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#16 Montreal, Canada Monthly cost of food: $519 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,730 Price of monthly services: $690 Average local monthly rent: $1,360 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#15 Sydney, Australia Monthly cost of food: $509 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,400 Price of monthly services: $680 Average local monthly rent: $1,640 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#14 Paris, France Monthly cost of food: $523 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,430 Price of monthly services: $770 Average local monthly rent: $1,670 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#13 Munich, Germany Monthly cost of food: $500 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,960 Price of monthly services: $710 Average local monthly rent: $970 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#12 Frankfurt, Germany Monthly cost of food: $439 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,730 Price of monthly services: $710 Average local monthly rent: $1,280 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#11 Helsinki, Finland Monthly cost of food: $497 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,810 Price of monthly services: $840 Average local monthly rent: $1,440 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#10 London, England Monthly cost of food: $436 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,280 Price of monthly services: $760 Average local monthly rent: $1,980 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#9 Caracas, Venezuela Monthly cost of food: $689 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,470 Price of monthly services: $690 Average local monthly rent: $2,100 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#8 Stockholm, Sweden Monthly cost of food: $553 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,000 Price of monthly services: $890 Average local monthly rent: $1,180 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#7 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Monthly cost of food: $525 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,400 Price of monthly services: $860 Average local monthly rent: $1,810 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#6 New York, New York Monthly cost of food: $552 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $1,550 Price of monthly services: $1,000 Average local monthly rent: $3,350 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#5 Copenhagen, Denmark Monthly cost of food: $567 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,100 Price of monthly services: $950 Average local monthly rent: $1,100 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#4 Geneva, Switzerland Monthly cost of food: $714 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,000 Price of monthly services: $1,080 Average local monthly rent: $1,570 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#3 Tokyo, Japan Monthly cost of food: $927 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $3,100 Price of monthly services: $930 Average local monthly rent: $1,630 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#2 Zurich, Switzerland Monthly cost of food: $704 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,290 Price of monthly services: $1,120 Average local monthly rent: $2,550 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

#1 Oslo, Norway Monthly cost of food: $599 Cost of a couple's wardrobe: $2,290 Price of monthly services: $1,270 Average local monthly rent: $1,970 Source: UBS Food costs are based on a basket of 39 food items

Rent based on prices for normal local households

