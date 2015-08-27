Here's how much it costs for a family to live in 20 major US cities

Shutterstock.com Annual necessities for a four-person family in San Francisco come to about $US91,785.

It will only cost you about $US49,114 a year to raise a family in Morristown, Tennessee — but if you move to Washington DC, that expense more that doubles, to $US106,493.

That’s according to the Economic Policy Institute‘s (EPI) 2015 Family Budget Calculator, which measures the annual cost of necessities for a family to live a secure, yet modest, lifestyle by estimating the costs of housing, food, child care, transportation, health care, other necessities, and taxes.

(Read the EPI’s full methodology for the budget calculator.)

The EPI gathered data in 618 metro areas throughout the the US for several different family types. Here, we’ve highlighted the cost of living for a four-person family (two adults, two children) in 20 major US cities.

If you’re looking to start a family in an urban area, consider the annual and monthly cost of necessities, and remember, these numbers do not include savings or discretionary spending:

20. Houston, Texas Shutterstock Houston City Hall. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US60,608 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,051 19. Cleveland, Ohio Shutterstock The Cuyahoga River bends past downtown Cleveland by the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US60,900 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,075 18. Dallas, Texas Shutterstock Downtown Dallas. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US61,150 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,096 17. St. Louis, Missouri Shutterstock The St. Louis Arch and skyline at the Mississippi River. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US63,100 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,258 16. Atlanta, Georgia Shutterstock Hindu Temple of Atlanta. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US63,888 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,324 15. Charlotte, North Carolina Shutterstock Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte -- home to the Carolina Panthers. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,492 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,458 14. Portland, Oregon Shutterstock The St. Johns Bridge in Portland. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US67,802 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,650 13. Miami, Florida Shutterstock The Bayside Marketplace in Miami. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US68,503 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,709 12. Sacramento, California Shutterstock The Golden Gates Drawbridge in Sacramento. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US69,296 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,775 11. Denver, Colorado Shutterstock The Colorado State Capitol in Denver. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US71,104 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,925 9. Seattle, Washington Shutterstock Pike Place Market, Seattle's original farmers market. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US72,274 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,023 8. Los Angeles, California Shutterstock Downtown LA. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US73,887 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,157 6. Baltimore, Maryland Shutterstock Baltimore's Inner Harbour. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US74,427 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,202 5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Shutterstock Elfreth's Alley in Philadelphia's historic Old City is the nation's oldest residential street, dating to 1702. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US76,393 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,366 4. Boston, Massachusetts Shutterstock Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US85,793 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US7,149 1. Washington, DC Getty/Brendon Hoffman The United States Capitol. Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US106,493 Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US8,874

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.