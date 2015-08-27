Here's how much it costs for a family to live in 20 major US cities

It will only cost you about $US49,114 a year to raise a family in Morristown, Tennessee — but if you move to Washington DC, that expense more that doubles, to $US106,493.
That’s according to the Economic Policy Institute‘s (EPI) 2015 Family Budget Calculator, which measures the annual cost of necessities for a family to live a secure, yet modest, lifestyle by estimating the costs of housing, food, child care, transportation, health care, other necessities, and taxes.
(Read the EPI’s full methodology for the budget calculator.)
The EPI gathered data in 618 metro areas throughout the the US for several different family types. Here, we’ve highlighted the cost of living for a four-person family (two adults, two children) in 20 major US cities.
If you’re looking to start a family in an urban area, consider the annual and monthly cost of necessities, and remember, these numbers do not include savings or discretionary spending:
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US60,608
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,051
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US60,900
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,075
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US61,150
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,096
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US63,100
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,258
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US63,888
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,324
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,492
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,458
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US67,802
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,650
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US68,503
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,709
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US69,296
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,775
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US71,104
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,925
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US72,274
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,023
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US73,887
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,157
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US74,427
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,202
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US76,393
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,366
Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US85,793
Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US7,149
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.