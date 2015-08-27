Here's how much it costs for a family to live in 20 major US cities

Kathleen Elkins
San FranciscoShutterstock.comAnnual necessities for a four-person family in San Francisco come to about $US91,785.

It will only cost you about $US49,114 a year to raise a family in Morristown, Tennessee — but if you move to Washington DC, that expense more that doubles, to $US106,493.

That’s according to the Economic Policy Institute‘s (EPI) 2015 Family Budget Calculator, which measures the annual cost of necessities for a family to live a secure, yet modest, lifestyle by estimating the costs of housing, food, child care, transportation, health care, other necessities, and taxes.

(Read the EPI’s full methodology for the budget calculator.)

The EPI gathered data in 618 metro areas throughout the the US for several different family types. Here, we’ve highlighted the cost of living for a four-person family (two adults, two children) in 20 major US cities.

If you’re looking to start a family in an urban area, consider the annual and monthly cost of necessities, and remember, these numbers do not include savings or discretionary spending:

20. Houston, Texas

Shutterstock
Houston City Hall.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US60,608

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,051

19. Cleveland, Ohio

Shutterstock
The Cuyahoga River bends past downtown Cleveland by the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US60,900

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,075

18. Dallas, Texas

Shutterstock
Downtown Dallas.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US61,150

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,096

17. St. Louis, Missouri

Shutterstock
The St. Louis Arch and skyline at the Mississippi River.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US63,100

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,258

16. Atlanta, Georgia

Shutterstock
Hindu Temple of Atlanta.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US63,888

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,324

15. Charlotte, North Carolina

Shutterstock
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte -- home to the Carolina Panthers.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US65,492

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,458

14. Portland, Oregon

Shutterstock
The St. Johns Bridge in Portland.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US67,802

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,650

13. Miami, Florida

Shutterstock
The Bayside Marketplace in Miami.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US68,503

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,709

12. Sacramento, California

Shutterstock
The Golden Gates Drawbridge in Sacramento.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US69,296

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,775

11. Denver, Colorado

Shutterstock
The Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US71,104

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US5,925

9. Seattle, Washington

Shutterstock
Pike Place Market, Seattle's original farmers market.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US72,274

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,023

8. Los Angeles, California

Shutterstock
Downtown LA.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US73,887

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,157

6. Baltimore, Maryland

Shutterstock
Baltimore's Inner Harbour.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US74,427

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,202

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Shutterstock
Elfreth's Alley in Philadelphia's historic Old City is the nation's oldest residential street, dating to 1702.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US76,393

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US6,366

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Shutterstock
Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US85,793

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US7,149

1. Washington, DC

Getty/Brendon Hoffman
The United States Capitol.

Estimated cost of annual necessities: $US106,493

Estimated cost of monthly necessities: $US8,874

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.