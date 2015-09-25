How much it costs to live in the best US cities for young people

Shutterstock Seattle ranks as the 6th best big city for young professionals.

Young professionals flock to the big lights, but city life doesn’t come cheap.

A single person living in San Francisco, for instance, should plan on spending about $US3,632 a month.

That estimate comes from the Economic Policy Institute‘s (EPI) 2015 Family Budget Calculator, which measures the annual cost of necessities for one adult to live a secure, yet modest, lifestyle by estimating the costs of housing, food, transportation, health care, other necessities, and taxes. The estimate does not include savings or discretionary spending.

(Read the EPI’s full methodology for the budget calculator.)

Here, we’ve highlighted the cost of living for a single person (one adult, zero children) in the ten best big cities for young professionals, determined in a report by the American Institute for Economic Research.

Scroll down to see the cities, ranked in order of suitability for young people, and why they’re great for 20-somethings.

