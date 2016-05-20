RANKED: What an iPhone 6 costs in 27 countries

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Deutsche Bank’s annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report for 2016 is out.

The annual report, which compares prices for more than 20 common items in global cities, is now run by strategist Jim Reid, who writes the closely followed “Early Morning Reid” note for Deutsche each day.

“Don’t lose your phone while away in Brazil, India, Sweden, Denmark or Italy” is Reid’s salient advice to travellers, as they are the most expensive countries in which to buy an iPhone.

The price in US dollar terms has actually come down a bit in Brazil over the past year as the local currency, the real, has appreciated around 10% against the greenback. But the iPhone 6 still comes at a dizzying 56% premium, when priced in US dollars.

Here’s the full list:

Source: Deutsche Bank

