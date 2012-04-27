REVEALED: The Cost Of Health Insurance Around The World

Deutsche Bank’s Global Markets Research Team recently published a report that compares the prices of American goods and services to prices around the world.



One interesting comparison was the annual premium for basic health insurance. Below is a look at how a basic plan costs around the world relative to the U.S.

As you can see, the cost of health insurance in the U.S. is more than double the second most expensive country on this list.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

REVEALED: The Price Of A Bunch Of Surgical Procedures >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.